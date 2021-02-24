Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Recent roadworks completed by Lismore City Council.
Recent roadworks completed by Lismore City Council.
News

7 places getting potholes fixed right now

Cathy Adams
24th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Potholes seem to be popping up everywhere after recent heavy rainfall, making roads more like an obstacle course than a place to drive.

Lismore City Council said heavy rains in December caused up to $3.5 million worth of damage to local roads.

It said: “We hear your frustrations about the state of the roads and we are working hard to fill as many potholes as fast as we can, however, continued periods of wet weather result in further potholes occurring meaning it is difficult to cover all areas.”

Council has increased crews working to repair potholes around Lismore.
Council has increased crews working to repair potholes around Lismore.

The council said since December it had increased the number of road crews fixing potholes.

Over the next two weeks the crews will be focusing on:

  • Coraki Rd (works commenced last week, however rain didn’t allow completion)
  • Caniaba Rd (scheduled last week, however rain prevented any works to commence)
  • Nimbin Rd (works commenced last week, however rain didn’t allow completion from Shipway Rd to Nimbin Village)
  • Dunoon Rd (recently patched, however current rain has created further pothole defects)
  • Lillian Rock Rd
  • Hunters Hill Rd
  • Various roads around South Lismore.

Last week, the council also did patching along the full length of Stoney Chute Rd and Tatham Rd.

lismore city council lismore roadworks northern rivers councils potholes
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drug use disputed in dangerous driver case

        Premium Content Drug use disputed in dangerous driver case

        News The man admitted he was responsible for an incident that left another man seriously injured, a court heard.

        Severe storms heading towards the region this afternoon

        Premium Content Severe storms heading towards the region this afternoon

        News BoM has predicted unsettled weather this afternoon across the region.

        Inspiration behind amazing plans for quarry

        Premium Content Inspiration behind amazing plans for quarry

        News Residents say ex-mining sites should be rehabilitated, citing many other successful...

        Cop on assault charge says baton strikes were 'necessary'

        Premium Content Cop on assault charge says baton strikes were 'necessary'

        News The officer is giving evidence before a hearing into the incident