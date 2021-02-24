7 places getting potholes fixed right now

Potholes seem to be popping up everywhere after recent heavy rainfall, making roads more like an obstacle course than a place to drive.

Lismore City Council said heavy rains in December caused up to $3.5 million worth of damage to local roads.

It said: “We hear your frustrations about the state of the roads and we are working hard to fill as many potholes as fast as we can, however, continued periods of wet weather result in further potholes occurring meaning it is difficult to cover all areas.”

Council has increased crews working to repair potholes around Lismore.

The council said since December it had increased the number of road crews fixing potholes.

Over the next two weeks the crews will be focusing on:

Coraki Rd (works commenced last week, however rain didn’t allow completion)

Caniaba Rd (scheduled last week, however rain prevented any works to commence)

Nimbin Rd (works commenced last week, however rain didn’t allow completion from Shipway Rd to Nimbin Village)

Dunoon Rd (recently patched, however current rain has created further pothole defects)

Lillian Rock Rd

Hunters Hill Rd

Various roads around South Lismore.

Last week, the council also did patching along the full length of Stoney Chute Rd and Tatham Rd.