7 people arrested in 4 hours at Nimbin

Police charged seven people with drug offences during a Nimbin operation.

Police charged seven people with drug offences during a Nimbin operation. Trevor Veale

POLICE arrested seven people during a lengthy drug operation in Nimbin.

Officers from Richmond Police District, the Richmond Operations Unit and a drug detection dog conducted a drug operation in Nimbin's CBD between 11am and 3pm yesterday.

During one arrest, two officers allegedly suffered minor bruising.

The 27-year-old man was charged with possessing methamphetamine, possessing cannabis, assault and resisting police.

He was granted conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, May 28.

The man was among seven charged in relation to drug detections, which police said were entirely made up of cannabis and ice possession.

A total of 24 people were searched and seven move on directions were issued during the operation.