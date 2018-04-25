Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police charged seven people with drug offences during a Nimbin operation.
Police charged seven people with drug offences during a Nimbin operation. Trevor Veale
Crime

7 people arrested in 4 hours at Nimbin

25th Apr 2018 9:05 AM

POLICE arrested seven people during a lengthy drug operation in Nimbin.

Officers from Richmond Police District, the Richmond Operations Unit and a drug detection dog conducted a drug operation in Nimbin's CBD between 11am and 3pm yesterday.

During one arrest, two officers allegedly suffered minor bruising.

The 27-year-old man was charged with possessing methamphetamine, possessing cannabis, assault and resisting police.

He was granted conditional bail to face Lismore Local Court on Monday, May 28.

The man was among seven charged in relation to drug detections, which police said were entirely made up of cannabis and ice possession.

A total of 24 people were searched and seven move on directions were issued during the operation.

nimbin northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    Full list of Anzac Day services across the Northern Rivers

    News DETAILS on all the dawn services, marches and other events being held to honour our servicemen and women.

    Sudden closure of Lismore service station

    Sudden closure of Lismore service station

    News The servo shut its doors this week

    • 25th Apr 2018 10:55 AM
    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

    Business Supermarkets, bottle shops and restaurants in your town

    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    News From babies to great grandparents, all were there to pay respects

    Local Partners