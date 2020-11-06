7 open homes you won’t want to miss this weekend

THE real estate market on the Northern Rivers has showed no signs of slowing down, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the approaching festive season.

In fact, properties in high demand areas are often selling within days of going onto the market.

That's why it's more important than ever for prospective buyers to be proactive.

Here are seven open homes happening on Saturday, November 7 that you won't want to miss out on:

1. Solid family home at Casino

Perfect for the family in Caddie Place, Casino.

This four bedroom home at 3 Caddie Place is on 1296sqm, and at a price of $425,000, is excellent value for money.

It is open for inspection at 9am.

All the bedrooms have built-ins, and the main bedroom has a walk-in robe.

Other features include an airconditioned lounge room, separate dining, meals area, second living area, open kitchen with breakfast bar, dishwasher, three-way bathroom, expansive outdoor entertaining area and double lockup garage.

The yard is fully fences and the property has two 5000L water tanks and solar hot water and electricity.

2. Ocean views in East Ballina

Ocean views from a home in Suvla St, East Ballina.

Properties like this are rarely available, so head to 12 Suvla St, Ballina at 8.30am for this open house.

A three bedroom home on 796sqm in a coveted East Ballina location, it has a commanding position on the ridge with views over Shelly Beach.

The original beach house could be renovated or expanded, but it's perfectly fine to live in as it stands now.

The home will be auctioned on Saturday, December 5, so now's the time to fall in love.

3. Three bedrooms for under $300K

This three bedroom unit at Goonellabah is good buying.

If you're on a budget, this three-bedroom unit at 12/2 Taylor Ave, Goonellabah is a must-see with a price tag of $289,000.

Located in the well established Parkwood Heights complex, this two storey townhouse has an open plan lounge, dining and kitchen with internal access from the garage that also has a mezzanine floor for storage. The main bedroom has an outlook through the trees over Clifford Park.

Come along and check it out at 9am.

4. First time on offer in 100 years

A former dairy farm on Wyrallah Rd at Tuckurimba is on the market for the first time in a century.

This property at 1779 Wyrallah Road, Tuckurimba would be ideal for a mixed farming venture.

As a dairy farm, it once produced some of the best quality cream for Norco, but now it's on the market for the first time in 100 years.

With 159 acres of fertile farming land, the property also has incredible views.

The original dairy is still standing ‒ it's in poor condition but there is power available.

Visit this historic property at 9am ahead of its auction on Saturday, November 28, at 2pm.

5. Duplex in heart of Alstonville

Stroll to the main street from this house-sized duplex in Alstonville.

This village is becoming more and more popular as families jostle to secure their own slice of paradise.

Come along to 2/4 Commercial Road at 9am and see this tidy property for yourself, then get ready to bid with the auction starting at 9.30am.

This duplex has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and, taking up 451sqm of land, is suitable for house buyers as well.

It's light and airy, with high ceilings in the living areas and kitchen.

There's a covered outdoor entertaining area, built-in robes in the bedrooms and a good sized yard that would be suitable for pets.

The main street with its shops and cafes is just 200m away.

6. Beautiful home in East Lismore

This home in East Lismore has been masterfully renovated.

Don't miss your chance to stickybeak at 31 Jacaranda Ave, East Lismore at 9.30am.

This three bedroom, three bathroom home is on the market for $595,000 after being masterfully renovated.

Situated on a 734sqm block, the home is an open plan, family friendly sanctuary. The heart of the home is the custom built kitchen featuring Caesarstone benchtops, German soft close drawers and a Belfast sink.

The lounge room features a cosy fireplace, reading nook and Juliette balcony.

Downstairs offers an additional rumpus room with an ensuite and access to the covered alfresco area. A new 6.6kw solar system has been fitted.

7. Coveted spot in village

A John Eggins Prestige Home is up for sale in Alstonville.

Alstonville's Panorama estate is filled with quality homes, and one of them could soon be yours.

This five bedroom home at 26 Panorama Drive will be open for inspection at 10am, and the auction will be held on December 10.

It's a John Eggins Prestige Home that features an office, formal lounge room, kitchen with stone benchtops and a covered outdoor paved patio.

There's also a swimming pool and an additional living space which could be used for guests or a teenage retreat, with living room, bedroom and third bathroom.

A single car garage has tandem parking option for two vehicles. The adjacent carport could be used for additional carparking or to store a camper trailer.