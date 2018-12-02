Menu
LONG RUNING BUSINESS: Lismore's Star Court Theatre is one of the oldest businesses in the region. Cathy Adams
7 of our oldest businesses

Alison Paterson
1st Dec 2018 11:00 PM
WHEN it comes to business longevity, there's quite a few firms on the Northern Rivers which can stand proud.

A lot of our memories and history in the region are linked to businesses which families have run for generations.

In chronological order, here's some of our landmark businesses:

1876 - Northern Star - Since 1876, The Northern Star has brought news to the region, adapting from broadsheet to tabloid size and moving with the times to present online and up to the moment coverage of events, news and issues on the local, national and global stage.

1895 - Norco - In 1895 Australia's largest farmer-owned was founded in the region.

1920s - Star Court Theatre - Built in the 1920s this art deco theatre still provides the Lismore locals with entertainment.

1932 - Mecca Cafe - Serving Lismore since 1932, this licensed retro diner-style eatery was originally known as Forrester's Mecca Cafe and sold hot and cold meals, cakes, pies and pastries.

1933 - Northern Co-operative Meat Company - Often known as Casino Meatworks, it was established in 1933 and is a major employer in the Casino and surrounding areas.

1933 - Pinkertons Hourglass Jewellers - A Casino institution is celebrating 85 years this years.

1958 - George Gooley Menswear - This family business has been operating in Molesworth St, Lismore.

Know any historic business still trading or maybe you are about to open a new business?

Let us know via news@northernstar.com.au

