7 months and $2 million results in impressive 45m bridge

IT HAS taken seven months of major construction work and $2.1 million, but the Byron Creek Bridge at Bangalow is now open to two lanes of traffic.

The project was funded with $700,000 from the Australian Government's Bridges Renewal program and a $1.4 million investment from Byron Shire Council.

Road and bridge engineer, Josh Provis, said the impressive 45m long bridge had three spans with a wider central span for improved hydraulics during flood events, two 3.5m wide traffic lanes, 1.5m wide shoulders for cyclist safety and provision for a future shared path to improve access and safety.

"A huge thank you to the local community for their patience with the side track diversion as we've worked hard to get this bridge delivered through the challenging time that has been 2020," he said.

"This brand new bridge has some state of the art engineering, particularly in the foundations, which enabled us to reduce the amount of rock drilling and concrete required for the piles.

"More importantly the bridge provides excellent value for money, delivering increased safety for its users, better performance in flooding, reduced maintenance costs and a 100+ year lifespan."

Finishing touches over the coming weeks will include line marking, guardrail installation, landscaping, rock protection works and removal of the side track and temporary bridge.

Work on the stretch of road that leads to the bridge is expected to be completed before Christmas.

Road works and safety improvements on the adjacent 8km stretch of Bangalow Road, from the Pacific Highway to Broken Head Road, are also on track to start in January and will take three months to complete.