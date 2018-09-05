7 great new places to eat in Lismore

Some of the delicious food you'll find at The Shoe Box Cafe.

THE flood early last year left devastation in its wake in Lismore, but in the 18 months since, some fantastic new cafes and bars have emerged.

Adding to the flavour of the Lismore CBD, these businesses have helped make the town a foodie heaven.

Ghetto Babes Street Eats in the Star Court Arcade. Contributed Facebook

In the Star Court Arcade you will find the delicious Ghetto Babe Street Eats.

Described by one Facebook fan as a "taste sensation" and a "hidden gem", the cafe offers fresh Asian inspired food as well as something to satisfy the sweet tooth.

You can choose prepared treats from the cabinet, or choose from an extensive menu.

This week's specials board includes new traditional Vietnamese pho made from a 12 hour broth with crispy pork belly, fresh herbs and rice noodles.

www.facebook.com/Ghetto-BABE-Street-EATS-2100074603555614/

The French Bench delicious treats. Contributed

Another hidden gem, The French Bench is tucked away in the Mathers Arcade off Woodlark Street.

Fans of the cafe declare you will find here the "best croissants outside of France", and the "perfect vanilla slice".

Along with the sweet treats and coffee, you'll also find something on the menu for lunch - on the menu today, basil pesto penne, sundried tomato salad and house made satay beef panini, toasted to melted perfection. Hmmmmm... " C'est superbe!"

www.facebook.com/thefrenchbenchlismore/

Around the corner in Keen Street, you'll find The Shoe Box Cafe, and, according to one diner, "the best chips on the planet.

Fresh healthy food is on the menu, catering for vegans and those preferring gluten-free options.

Vegan lasagne, southern fried chicken burgers, and Venus love cakes are amongst fan favourites from the menu, along with, the "best bacon and eggs I've ever had!!!!".

At 1/142 Keen Street.

www.facebook.com/theshoeboxcafe/

Pina Coladas at Augustine's in Woodlark Street, Lismore. Contributed Facebook

Fancy reclining on a velvet chaise lounge with the perfect margarita? Try Augustine's in the Summerland Arcade, Woodlark Street.

Tucked away behind heavy drapes, passers-by will not even know you're there as you imagine you're sipping Martinis in Toulouse-Lautrec's Paris.

If pina coladas are your thing, and getting caught in the rain... then this is the place for you.

You'll also find delicious treats to fend off those hunger cravings... sometimes oysters, sometimes American style sticky ribs ... marinated olives, soup and brioche toasties have also made an appearance on the menu.

At 98 Woodlark Street.

www.facebook.com/augustinesbar/

Some of the fare available at The Dirty Wilson in Lismore. Contributed Facebook

The Dirty Wilson boasts the most extensive list of artisan and craft beers you'll find.

This is the place to find some exquisite, locally-made shrubs, spirits and wine.

To accompany your brew of choice, try the Boss Burg, Bao Karage, wings, and fries, with a sauce that "was smokin fine".

erhaps the Love Boat salad (sweet potato, corn and slaw with char-grilled chicken) and chips is more your thing ... or slow cooked pork sausages in german style beer, pink sauerkraut, with a fresh batch of dill pickle and squeeze of American mustard on the side.

123b Keen Street. www.facebook.com/thedirtywilson

Pan seared Saddle Tail Snapper on a bed of veggie risoni, with a smudge of chimi churri and a smear of capsicum puree from Ristretto. Facebook

The floods caused extensive damage to La Barraca in Keen Street, but that didn't stop the owners from taking on a new venture in Molesworth Street.

Ristretto has become a hub for great takeaway coffee and a selection healthy food options.

Pick up a muffin or stay for a lunch of pan seared saddle tail snapper on a bed of veggie risoni, with a smudge of chimi churri and a smear of capsicum puree.

Devotees say the coffee is "perfect" and the service "impeccable".

www.facebook.com/Ristretto-1977851339144577/

Muzza's Milk Bar Lismore manager Madaline Powell helps to setup the store for the opening to the public. Marc Stapelberg

How about an ice cream or some lollies to finish it all off?

Muzzas Milk Bar in the Star Court Arcade, Molesworth Street will, quite literally, make you feel like a kid lost in a lollie shop as you try to decide what to have.

You'll be taken back to your childhood as you decide between an old-fashioned milkshake, Choo Choos, freckles and lollie teeth.

And there's plenty to choose from, with 400 different items ranging from lollies to chocolates, as well as 26 flavours of ice-cream to thickshakes.

But because you're a grown-up now ... maybe you could just have one of each.

www.facebook.com/muzzasmilkbarlismore/