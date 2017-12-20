7 foods to keep away from pets this Christmas

Be careful to keep your pets away from toxic foods this Christmas.

Warren Lynam

VETS are advising pet owners to be careful about keeping festive foods well away from animals this Christmas.

Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) President, Dr Paula Parker, said that it's common for veterinarians to treat pets that have become ill over Christmas as a result of ingesting food that can be harmful to animals.

"At Christmas time, there's usually more food around and people can become complacent about keeping food away from family pets,” Dr Parker said.

"Unfortunately, there are a number of foods that are toxic for pets and if they access these foods, either directly from being fed by someone or indirectly from picking it up off the floor, it can cause serious health issues, or in some cases even be fatal.”

Main foods to keep well away from pets include:

1. Chocolate - toxic to dogs and cats, even in small quantities

2. Nutmeg - one of the lesser known poisonous foods. Dogs can suffer from issues with the nervous system including tremors, seizures, and even death

3. Avocados - contains a dangerous toxin which can damage the heart, lungs and tissue of many different animals

4. Turkey skin, pork crackling, sausages and fatty meats - can lead to inflammation of the pancreas due to high fat content. This can be extremely serious and even fatal

5. Onions and garlic - can cause gastric irritation and anaemia if they are consumed in large quantities

6. Grapes and raisins - can cause acute kidney failure

7. Macadamia nuts - can be toxic to dogs. Symptoms will likely occur within 12 hours and can include vomiting, increased temperature and elevated heart rate

Others include dairy products, raw eggs, mushrooms, raw fish, citrus fruit, green potatoes and large quantities of tomatoes or salt.

Signs of food poisoning can vary but some signs include vomiting, diarrhoea, lethargy, fever and loss of appetite.

"In the lead up to Christmas, speak to your veterinarian about treats that will be suitable for your pet and if you suspect your pet has eaten something toxic, you should contact your veterinarian immediately,” Dr Parker said.