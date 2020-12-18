7 facts you need to know now Pacific Highway upgrade is done
IN THE words of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, it has taken "30 years of hard work, and commitment." but the Pacific Highway upgrade is finally complete.
In what the Prime Minister described as one of the most important infrastructure projects to have been completed in the area, we detailed a list of the seven key facts you need to know.
1. The project received over $15 billion dollars of investment
Lasting from 1996 to 2020, the upgrade project has received $15 billion dollars of investment from various government levels to ensure it's completion.
"We told the people of Northern NSW if you elected the coalition government we would get this done and we would restore the 80-20 funding (for the project)," Mr Morrison said at the press conference.
2. You could walk the project in 500 miles
The project runs from Hexham to the Queensland border which makes the project's final length 657 kilometres.
3. Travel time slashed due to project.
The project has slashed travel time between Hexham and the Queensland border by an estimated 2 hours and 30 minutes.
4. Mass job creation
The Government estimates that more than a 100,000 direct and indirect jobs were created over the duration of the program.
5. An environmental focus
Government estimates suggest more than 9000 hectares of high-value native vegetation was protected during the project due to biodiversity assets.
6. Bypasses aplenty
The project will see more than 30 towns and villages bypassed as a result of the upgrade. This should help ease traffic in those community areas.
7. Small steps deliver a big project
The upgrade saw more than 40 individual projects delivered and about 600 bridges built to help improve road infrastructure in regional NSW.
