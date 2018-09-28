7 childhood foods that will make you nostalgic

BLISS: Fairy bread is one of those quaint childhood treat which adults still love to scoff.

LOOKING back to our childhood, there were some foods which made our eyes light up up the moment we saw them on the plate.

While some have stood the test of time (hello, fairy bread) others have lost their allure.

Back then some of us adored it when our mums made chocolate crackles because we got to lick the bowl.

But now, the sugar overload would send a few of us to the floor.

Here's The Northern Star newsroom's list of favourite foods from back in the day.

Tells us about the foods you loved a a kid and still eat now.

1. Fairy bread: The original and the best. Bread and butter sprinkled with the sugary topping, hundreds and thousands. Good then and still yummy now.

2. Chocolate crackles: Making these, the best part was licking the bowl. Okay, they are full of saturated fats galore. One every now and then won't hurt, but who can stop at one?

3. Potato crisps: Used as a vegetable substitute by many dads when mum was away. A handful on the plate next to the burnt chops was considered a good vegetable substitute portion. Still considered by too many to be a real food group.

4. Fruit Loops: Full of sugar, these were so bright you needed sunglasses while eating the cereal. An added benefit was they could be strung and worn as a necklace-snack.

5. Tang: The powder alternative to a popular fizzy orange drink. With around six teaspoons of sugar in each serve, it's way too sweet for many of us now.

6. Wizz-Fizz: The sherbet-based power was an instant energy boost but it tended to cover you as the spoon which came with the packet was woefully inadequate.

7. Vegemite on toast: The toast has to be hot and buttery, the Vegemite spread to the corners and then the slice cut into triangles. Still heaven on a stick.