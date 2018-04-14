7 bright new ideas from across the region

PITCHING IDEAS: Shark Alert System marketing manager Todd Sotheren pitches the concept at SCU after participating in a new intensive six month program at SCU's Enterprise lab.

PITCHING IDEAS: Shark Alert System marketing manager Todd Sotheren pitches the concept at SCU after participating in a new intensive six month program at SCU's Enterprise lab. Marc Stapelberg

A WEARABLE device able to alert surfers to shark presence in real-time was one of seven local startup businesses in Lismore who had the opportunity to pitch their ideas yesterday to business minds including ex-Telstra CEO David Thodey and the Jobs for NSW Board.

The Shark Alert System (SAS) uses existing technology, Dorsal - a shark alert solution that allows beachgoers and authorities to immediately alert others to shark sightings or attacks in their area - and aims to provide an affordable way to get the message to users in the water.

"We believe this is the most robust and lowest ecological impact solution to the (shark) problem,” Dorsal marketing manager, Todd Sotheren said.

The startups were among the first seven companies to participate in a new intensive six month program at Southern Cross University's (SCU) Enterprise lab, designed to support business ideas and help startups to grow.

Member for Lismore Thomas George said it was an incredible opportunity for some of the most promising startup businesses in the region to get to pitch their ideas to someone like David Thodey.

"We have a fantastic environment for startup businesses and plenty of talent to showcase,” Mr George said.

"The Startups in Residence is supported by SCU's participation in the Government's $18 million Boosting Business Innovation initiative and offers startups free co-working space and resources at the Enterprise Lab to help them grow and scale their ideas,” he said.

The other startups included:



Uplift Swimwear - a swimwear line for women who have undergone a mastectomy

Flo Gardens - a company which has created the world's first self-cleaning aquaponics system

Lamina - a business which has designed a new surfboard that performs better for longer

Australian Website Development - a crypto currency and trading platform

MTS Travel Products - a 'TripAdvisor' style website for travel products

Desert Pea Media - a platform which showcases film and music to create conversations on social change.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the NSW Government is dedicated to helping the state's startups get access to expertise to support their ideas.

"Lismore is a vibrant region with promising entrepreneurs and business owners who are keen to break through in their respective fields - that is why a visit from David Thodey and the implementation of the Startups in Residence Program is such a wonderful opportunity for those local startups,” Mr Barilaro said.

David Thodey said Jobs for NSW is all about helping innovative and high potential companies grow and create jobs.

"The Board's visit today is a fantastic opportunity to help us better understand the creative and business strengths of this region so we can find more opportunities to invest in high-potential, fast-growing, job-creating companies,” he said.