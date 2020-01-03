7 big projects on the cards for Richmond Valley

The Northern Rivers Rail Trail from Casino to Bentley is currently in the planning stage and will progress further in 2020.

The Northern Rivers Rail Trail from Casino to Bentley is currently in the planning stage and will progress further in 2020.

THE long-discussed Northern Rivers Rail Trail could get a look-in soon, as Richmond Valley Council reveals its priorities for the new year.

The new year will also see the need to rebuild community infrastructure damaged and destroyed in the devastating fires.

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council was moving ahead with several new projects which would help underpin the future of the Richmond Valley, helping promote economic development and support a great lifestyle for residents.

2020 priorities:

Casino Memorial Pool master plan - $9 million with $3.2 million funded.

Northern Rivers Rail Trail – Casino to Bentley - $7.5 million, fully funded.

New amenities block at Coraki Riverside Caravan Park - $550,000, fully funded.

Rappville Community Hall upgrade – insurance funding.

Broadwater to Broadwater Beach Road shared pathway connection – fully funded by Roads and Maritime Services.

Evans Head Library – partially funded via sale of old Living Museum site to NSW Government.

Razorback Lookout master plan upgrade – currently unfunded.

“In Casino, the council is focused on progressing the $9 million master plan for the upgrade of the Casino Memorial Pool,” Mr Macdonald said.

“The Federal Government has already committed $3.2 million for the upgrade, and the first priority is a new filtration system.

“Council is also seeking additional grant funding to pursue the remaining master plan elements which include a new 25m indoor pool, child-friendly splash pad, and the expansion of the main 50m pool with an extra lane and walk-in ramp.”

Mr Macdonald said the Northern Rivers Rail Trail from Casino to Bentley was currently in the planning stage.

“The trail will not only help deliver an iconic nature-based tourism experience as a section of the larger Northern Rivers Rail Trail, but create a great outdoor recreational opportunity for residents to explore the scenic Casino hinterland on foot and pedal,” he said.

He said another vital goal for the council in 2020 was to rebuild the Rappville Community Hall, which was destroyed in the Busbys Flat Road fire in October.

“Council is excited about the opportunity to create a new community building for Rappville and will consult widely with the community on different possibilities for the site.”

Mr Macdonald said the council was also progressing the tender for a modern amenities block at the Coraki Riverside Caravan Park, which received funding of $550,000 from Page MP Kevin Hogan.

He said the new facility was vital to the future of the increasingly popular Coraki Riverside Caravan Park.

Projects on the horizon for Broadwater include the connecting of the Broadwater shared pathway across the new Broadwater-Evans Head Road overpass (funded by Roads and Maritime Services as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade).

The council’s main priority in Evans Head is the development of a new library.

Council is also progressing the master plan for the renewal of Razorback Lookout, which proposes improved flow and parking, updated viewing areas, picnic shelters, and toilets, as well as new signage and landscaping.

2019 achievements:

$14 million Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange

Stage one upgrades to the Woodburn Riverside Park, and Casino Drill Hall precinct

successful relocation of the Evans Head Living Museum to its new home next to Reflections Holiday Park and the Evans River

Opening of a new visitor information centre nearby

In Broadwater, Council completed the $204,000 upgrade of the Broadwater Memorial Park

construction a shared pathway from Broadwater village to Broadwater Beach Road, thanks to $1 million grant under the NSW Government’s active Transport Program.