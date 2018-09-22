7 best spots for breakfast on the Northern Rivers

A 'dessert breakfast' made up of home-made waffles with syrup, vanilla ice-cream and nutella from Coffee & Kitchen, Ballina.

NUTELLA, maple, icecream and strawberries atop golden home-made waffles is a breakfast you can't go pass if you have a sweet tooth.

That's a winner for customers at popular cafe Coffee and Kitchen in Ballina, which has come out on top for The Northern Star readers' favourite brekky spots.

Joel from Coffee & Kitchen said he was "lost for words” about winning the Facebook vote.

"We're pretty stoked. It's really great to have people come in and have their brekky and chat over a coffee,” he said.

When asked to say something special about Coffee & Kitchen, Joel said: "Our attention to detail and our ability to build relationships with our customers.”

7 best brekky spots

1. Coffee & Kitchen, Ballina

2. Dragonfly Cafe, Lismore

3. Orio Cafe, Alstonville

4. Café Swish, Ballina

5. Ballina Gallery Café, Ballina

6. Hotel Cecil Espresso Bar, Casino

7. The Spotted Pig, Lindendale