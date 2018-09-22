7 best spots for breakfast on the Northern Rivers
NUTELLA, maple, icecream and strawberries atop golden home-made waffles is a breakfast you can't go pass if you have a sweet tooth.
That's a winner for customers at popular cafe Coffee and Kitchen in Ballina, which has come out on top for The Northern Star readers' favourite brekky spots.
Joel from Coffee & Kitchen said he was "lost for words” about winning the Facebook vote.
"We're pretty stoked. It's really great to have people come in and have their brekky and chat over a coffee,” he said.
When asked to say something special about Coffee & Kitchen, Joel said: "Our attention to detail and our ability to build relationships with our customers.”
7 best brekky spots
1. Coffee & Kitchen, Ballina
2. Dragonfly Cafe, Lismore
3. Orio Cafe, Alstonville
4. Café Swish, Ballina
5. Ballina Gallery Café, Ballina
6. Hotel Cecil Espresso Bar, Casino
7. The Spotted Pig, Lindendale