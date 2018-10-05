$6 million Northern Rivers sports hub for all codes

SPORTING HUB: Celebrating the $6M grant for Oakes and Crozier Ovals were sporting players, coaches, officials and politicians. L-R Scott Turner., Cr Isaac Smith, Steve Mackney, Thomas George MP, Glen Lees, Minister Ayres, Craig Foster and Mitch Lowe. Front - Simon Stainton, Philip Tsourlinis, Phillip Knowles, Austin Curtain and Matt Wilson.

SPORTING HUB: Celebrating the $6M grant for Oakes and Crozier Ovals were sporting players, coaches, officials and politicians. L-R Scott Turner., Cr Isaac Smith, Steve Mackney, Thomas George MP, Glen Lees, Minister Ayres, Craig Foster and Mitch Lowe. Front - Simon Stainton, Philip Tsourlinis, Phillip Knowles, Austin Curtain and Matt Wilson. Alison Paterson

FORMER Socceroo Craig Foster joined local sports players and politicians at the announcement of a $6 million grant to create a world-class sporting facility on the Northern Rivers.

Standing at Oakes Oval in Lismore, Mr Foster celebrated with representatives from the Lismore Swans AFL club, Football Far North Coast and the Lismore District Cricket Association, as NSW Minister for Sport Stuart Ayres and Member for Lismore Thomas George announced a $4.5 million grant to create a world-class sporting hub.

Mr Foster said multi-sport facilities are really important.

"It's critical to being sporting institutors to the area," he said.

"We want to ensure every child male and female has an opportunity to play any sport in wonderful facilities - the amount of talent we have here is quite exceptional."

Mr Ayres said the $4.5 million state government grant plus Lismore Council's $1.5 million contribution will create a world-class sports hub linking Oakes Oval and Crozier Field.

He said investing in regional sporting facilities changes the future for athletes of all ages and benefits communities.

"This makes sure Lismore stays the number one centre for regional sport on the Northern Rivers and northern NSW," he said.

"Ensuring each young person gets the best opportunity."

Mr George said the $4.5 million NSW Government grant will ensure Lismore boasts the best sporting facilities on the North Coast to cater for AFL, league, union, football (soccer) and cricket.

"Lismore is the North Coast's proud city of sport, this funding will take this facility from good to great, providing world class sporting infrastructure for our community and visitors," Mr George said.

"This will improve essential infrastructure such as grandstands, female change rooms and administration."

He said it was important to prioritise female athletes so an athletic pathway is clear for all of our young people.

Mr Ayres said sport is the "heartbeat of the community."

"This project will create jobs, enable Lismore to attract the best events and give our economy and sporting communities the boost they need well into the future," he said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said it was great to see two levels of government working together on the inspiring project.