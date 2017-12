A 6km traffic jam has developed on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn.

A 6km traffic jam has developed on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn. Live Traffic

TRAFFIC delays on the Pacific Highway south of Woodburn this afternoon are causing havoc for motorists.

Live Traffic NSW is notifying a 6km traffic jam has developed, with delays of at least 20 minutes.

The delay is occurring on the north bound lanes between Fence Trail and Wagner St.