$6.5m development planned for East Lismore

A $6.5 million development is planned in East Lismore off Caldwell Avenue and College Streets. Contributed Google Map

PLANS for a $6.5 million, 25 lot development in East Lismore has been lodged with Lismore City Council.

Site location for a $6.5 million development in East Lismore. Contributed

Newton Denny Chapelle have been engaged by Lismore Challenge to lodge a development application for the proposed multi dwelling and group home development at 47 Caldwell Avenue and 93 College Street, East Lismore.

Site plan for a $6.5 million development in East Lismore. Contributed

Plans lodged with the council state the staged development of residential accommodation is expected to house 61 residents in two group homes, six one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and two three-bedroom units.

Plans were also included for car parking and access, earthworks, infrastructure servicing, landscaping, vegetation removal and compensatory plantings, and strata title subdivision of the development at DP 1053433 lot 10, DP 551719 lot 1.

The land is currently vacant, having previously been a workshop for people with disability, ceasing in 2015.

The development is valued at $6,506,655