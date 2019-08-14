$65 worth of groceries stolen from Lismore Woolworths

A Lismore man has been arrested for shoplifting.

A Lismore man has been arrested for shoplifting. Trevor Veale

A LISMORE man has been arrested for shoplifting groceries.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege a 30-year-old Lismore man attended Centro Shopping Centre, Lismore at 7.05am on Wednesday.

"He has gone to Woolworths and walked out with $65 worth of groceries,” Sen-Constable Henderson said.

"He refused to stop when asked to by staff, who followed him and called police.

"He was located on Market Street. When spoken to he started frothing at the mouth.

"He resisted arrest and it took considerable effort to place him in the police truck.”

The was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with larceny and resist police.

He was bail refused and will appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Sen-Constable Henderson said most shop owners were "becoming more proactive when it comes to alleged shoplifters”.

"Most stores have good CCTV coverage and staff are now quick to call police when property has been stolen,” he said.

"I have noticed that they are starting to recognise repeat offenders as soon as they walk into their stores and will watch them closely.

"If they cannot be identified by police or staff their photo will end up on this page, where invariably a member of the public will identify them and advises police.”