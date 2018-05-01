Menu
Jetstar at Ballina Airport
$65 return flights in Jetstar's birthday sale

Samantha Poate
by
1st May 2018 2:19 PM

DON'T blink or you will miss out on Jetstar's massive birthday sale.

For two days only, customers can fly to and from their favourite destinations at half the price.

All you need to do is head to jetstar.com and book a starter fare and you'll get a return fare for free on selected flights.

You could be flying from Ballina Byron Gateway Airport to Sydney from $65, between October 16 and December 18 or January 8 and February 19.

Flights to Melbourne Tullamarine Airport start from $95 and can be booked between October 16 and December 18.

If you are a Jetstar Club Member you could be eligible for even further discounts.

Return for Free with Jetstar closes Wednesday, May 2 at 11.59pm.

Baggage and optional extras aren't included, but can be added as an additional cost.

ballina byron gateway airport jetstar melbourne sydney airport
Lismore Northern Star

