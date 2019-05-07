65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

TESTING TIMES: Police conducted random breath and drug tests over the weekend to coincide with the Nimbin Mardi Grass Festival.

POLICE have confirmed they have suspended the licences of 65 drivers during roadside drug tests at Nimbin on the weekend.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the 65 people had their roadside oral fluid sample return positive during RDT and RBT testing during the Nimbin's annual Mardi Grass Festival.

"Of those 28 were for cannabis, 14 for cocaine, 12 for methamphetamine, nine for cannabis and meth and two for cocaine and meth,” she said.

"All were suspended from driving for 24 hours and their second samples now being analysed at a laboratory.”

She said NSW Police Highway patrol officers conducted 2370 road-side saliva tests during a four-day operation.

"Police also conducted about 2500 road-side breath tests in the area,,” she said.

"They found two people caught over the limit.”

More to come.