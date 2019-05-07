Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TESTING TIMES: Police conducted random breath and drug tests over the weekend to coincide with the Nimbin Mardi Grass Festival.
TESTING TIMES: Police conducted random breath and drug tests over the weekend to coincide with the Nimbin Mardi Grass Festival. Supplied
Crime

65 driver's licences suspended for positive drug tests

Alison Paterson
by
7th May 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed they have suspended the licences of 65 drivers during roadside drug tests at Nimbin on the weekend.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said the 65 people had their roadside oral fluid sample return positive during RDT and RBT testing during the Nimbin's annual Mardi Grass Festival.

"Of those 28 were for cannabis, 14 for cocaine, 12 for methamphetamine, nine for cannabis and meth and two for cocaine and meth,” she said.

"All were suspended from driving for 24 hours and their second samples now being analysed at a laboratory.”

She said NSW Police Highway patrol officers conducted 2370 road-side saliva tests during a four-day operation.

"Police also conducted about 2500 road-side breath tests in the area,,” she said.

"They found two people caught over the limit.”

More to come.

mardi grass nimbin police rbt rdt roadside testing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    premium_icon Hit and run victim's son accused of dangerous car chase

    Crime POLICE have chased a driver through several Northern Rivers villages after he refused to stop for a random breath test.

    INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

    premium_icon INQUEST: Witness saw car plunge into flooded river

    News Driver describes 'tar' like mud on Dulguigan Rd

    How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    premium_icon How passive pot smoking can cost you your licence

    Crime Lawyer warns consumption is penalised despite ability to drive

    Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    premium_icon Paramedic facing 'hideous treatment' after cancer diagnosis

    News A man who has spent years helping others now needs your help