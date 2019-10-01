64 things to do: The ultimate school holiday activity list

There's sure to be something on this list to keep the kids busy these school holidays.

MAKE the most of these school holidays with plenty to see and do around the Northern Rivers.

TODAY

Lismore Scarecrow Competition

Where: Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, Lismore

Time:From 7.30am

Price: $5

Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons

Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore

Time: From 1pm

Price: $10

More Info: 02 6621 3122

Geology Workshop in Lismore

Where: Lismore Library

Time: 10am to 12pm

Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum

Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head

Price: $7.50

Circus Arts in Byron Bay

When: Until Saturday, October 12

Where: 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay

More Info:circusart.com.au

Friends Of The Koala Tours in Lismore

When:Today until Saturday, October 5

Where: 23 Rifle Range Road, East Lismore

Time:10am and 2pm

More Info: 02 6621 4664

Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

Australian Seabird Rescue School Holiday Tours in Ballina

When: Until Friday, October 11

Where: 264 North Creek Road, Ballina

Time: From 10am

Price: $8 per person (cash only)

Skate Day Tours

Where:180 River Street, Ballina

Time: 9am to 6pm

Price:$100 per day

Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

Odyssey Tennis in Casino

When: Until this Friday

Where: Casino Tennis Club

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $30 per day

More Info: 0435 299 198

Byron Bay Swimming Pool

When: Every day

Where: 1/2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: Open from 6am (Monday to Friday) and 8am weekends

Price: From $2.82

Big Games Morning

Where: Byron Bay Library

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: Free

Learn to Draw in 3D

Where: Goonellabah Library

Time: 2pm to 2.30pm

Price: Free

Teddy Bear Making

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $15

More Info: 02 6628 0497

Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

TOMORROW

Bilby's Bluegum Melodies in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Price: $15/$20

Scrabble Club

Where: Ballina Library

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Price: Free

Mystical Mask Making

Where: Mullumbimby Library

Time: 2pm to 3pm

Price: Free

Emergency Services Day

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am

Price: Free

Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

Farm Kids Pigs Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

Melbourne Transformers in Lismore

Where: Lismore Workers Club

Time: From 11am

Price: $7.50

Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

Casino Drill Hall Opening

Time: 3.30pm to 5.30pm

Price: Free

Pizza Making Class

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $12

More Info: 02 6628 0497

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

2019 Evans Head 29th Malibu Classic

When: This Friday to Monday, October 7

Where: Evans Head Main Beach

Time: From 6am to 3pm

Horror Films in Byron Bay

Where: Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, 108 Jonson St

Time: 8.30pm

Price: $15

A.C.E Tumble Workshop

Where: 5 Market St, Lismore

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Price: $25 per person

Pony Rides in Ballina

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: 11am to 2pm

Brunswick Bush School - Bush Survival Course

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $69 to $75

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1

Children's Bingo

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

Farm Kids Bee Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price:$65 per child

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

Fauna Fetchers Show in Alstonville

Where: Plateau Sports Club, 10 Deegan St, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Bison Adventure Park

Where: Aranyai Adventure Park

Backyard cricket with Tintenbar East Ballina Cricket Club

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: From 10am to 2pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Casino Mini Rail

Time: 10am to 8pm

Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum

Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head

Price: $7.50

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Farm Kids Love the Planet Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

Scouts Day Activities

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 2pm

Price: Free

Brunswick Bush School - Canoeing Marshalls Creek

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $54 to $60

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

Creature Keeper in Knowckrow

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 9am to 3.30pm

Price: $150 per workshop

Brunswick Bush School - Create your own Sling Shot

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $54 to $60

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1

Farm Kids Mini Farmers Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons

Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore

Time: From 1pm

Price: $10

More Info: 02 6621 3122

Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

Teddy Bear Making

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $15

More Info: 02 6628 0497

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Water Wednesday at Rocky Creek

Where: Rocky Creek Dam

Time: 10am to 2pm

Price: Free

More Info: 1300 87 83 87 (bookings are essential)

Farm Kids Cow Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

Emergency Services Day

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am

Price: Free

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

Super Hero Character Craft in Lismore

Where: Lismore Library

Time: 3pm to 3.30pm

Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

Pizza Making Class

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $12

More Info: 02 6628 0497

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Old Macdonald's Farm Petting Zoo in Ballina

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: 11am to 2pm

Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

Farm Kids Bee Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price:$65 per child

Children's Bingo

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

Get Out and About Scavenger Hunt

Where: Heritage Park Railway, Lismore

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Price: $50 per team of 5

More Info: facebook.com/events/881318395601489/?active_tab=about

Fauna Fetchers Reptile Show

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

NOTE: If you would like us to add more activities to this list please email the details to news@ northernstar.com.au.