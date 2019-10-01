64 things to do: The ultimate school holiday activity list
MAKE the most of these school holidays with plenty to see and do around the Northern Rivers.
TODAY
- Lismore Scarecrow Competition
Where: Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, Lismore
Time:From 7.30am
Price: $5
- Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons
Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore
Time: From 1pm
Price: $10
More Info: 02 6621 3122
- Geology Workshop in Lismore
Where: Lismore Library
Time: 10am to 12pm
- Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum
Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head
Price: $7.50
- Circus Arts in Byron Bay
When: Until Saturday, October 12
Where: 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay
More Info:circusart.com.au
- Friends Of The Koala Tours in Lismore
When:Today until Saturday, October 5
Where: 23 Rifle Range Road, East Lismore
Time:10am and 2pm
More Info: 02 6621 4664
- Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head
Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head
Time: From 10am
Price: Free
- Australian Seabird Rescue School Holiday Tours in Ballina
When: Until Friday, October 11
Where: 264 North Creek Road, Ballina
Time: From 10am
Price: $8 per person (cash only)
- Skate Day Tours
Where:180 River Street, Ballina
Time: 9am to 6pm
Price:$100 per day
- Wildlife Guardians
Where: The Macadamia Castle
Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm
Price: $75
- Odyssey Tennis in Casino
When: Until this Friday
Where: Casino Tennis Club
Time: 9am to 3pm
Price: $30 per day
More Info: 0435 299 198
- Byron Bay Swimming Pool
When: Every day
Where: 1/2 Jonson St, Byron Bay
Time: Open from 6am (Monday to Friday) and 8am weekends
Price: From $2.82
- Big Games Morning
Where: Byron Bay Library
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price: Free
- Learn to Draw in 3D
Where: Goonellabah Library
Time: 2pm to 2.30pm
Price: Free
- Teddy Bear Making
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: $15
More Info: 02 6628 0497
- Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9am to 3pm
Price: $130 per child
TOMORROW
- Bilby's Bluegum Melodies in Byron Bay
Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay
Time: 10.30am to 12pm
Price: $15/$20
- Scrabble Club
Where: Ballina Library
Time: 2pm to 4pm
Price: Free
- Mystical Mask Making
Where: Mullumbimby Library
Time: 2pm to 3pm
Price: Free
- Emergency Services Day
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am
Price: Free
- Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head
Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head
Time: From 10am
Price: Free
- Farm Kids Pigs Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price: $65 per child
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
- Melbourne Transformers in Lismore
Where: Lismore Workers Club
Time: From 11am
Price: $7.50
- Wildlife Guardians
Where: The Macadamia Castle
Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm
Price: $75
- Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head
Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head
Time: From 10am
Price: Free
- Nit Boy in Byron Bay
Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay
Time: 10am and 1pm
- Casino Drill Hall Opening
Time: 3.30pm to 5.30pm
Price: Free
- Pizza Making Class
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: $12
More Info: 02 6628 0497
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
- Nit Boy in Byron Bay
Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay
Time: 10am and 1pm
- 2019 Evans Head 29th Malibu Classic
When: This Friday to Monday, October 7
Where: Evans Head Main Beach
Time: From 6am to 3pm
- Horror Films in Byron Bay
Where: Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, 108 Jonson St
Time: 8.30pm
Price: $15
- A.C.E Tumble Workshop
Where: 5 Market St, Lismore
Time: 3pm to 5pm
Price: $25 per person
- Pony Rides in Ballina
Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina
Time: 11am to 2pm
- Brunswick Bush School - Bush Survival Course
Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads
Time: From 9am
Price: $69 to $75
More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1
- Children's Bingo
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: From 11am
Price: Free
- Farm Kids Bee Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price:$65 per child
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5
- Nit Boy in Byron Bay
Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay
Time: 10am and 1pm
- Fauna Fetchers Show in Alstonville
Where: Plateau Sports Club, 10 Deegan St, Alstonville
Time: From 11am
- Bison Adventure Park
Where: Aranyai Adventure Park
- Backyard cricket with Tintenbar East Ballina Cricket Club
Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina
Time: From 10am to 2pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
- Casino Mini Rail
Time: 10am to 8pm
- Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum
Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head
Price: $7.50
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7
- Farm Kids Love the Planet Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price: $65 per child
- Scouts Day Activities
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am to 2pm
Price: Free
- Brunswick Bush School - Canoeing Marshalls Creek
Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads
Time: From 9am
Price: $54 to $60
More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8
- Creature Keeper in Knowckrow
Where: The Macadamia Castle
Time: 9am to 3.30pm
Price: $150 per workshop
- Brunswick Bush School - Create your own Sling Shot
Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads
Time: From 9am
Price: $54 to $60
More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1
- Farm Kids Mini Farmers Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9am to 3pm
Price: $130 per child
- Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons
Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore
Time: From 1pm
Price: $10
More Info: 02 6621 3122
- Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9am to 3pm
Price: $130 per child
- Teddy Bear Making
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: $15
More Info: 02 6628 0497
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9
- Water Wednesday at Rocky Creek
Where: Rocky Creek Dam
Time: 10am to 2pm
Price: Free
More Info: 1300 87 83 87 (bookings are essential)
- Farm Kids Cow Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price: $65 per child
- Wildlife Guardians
Where: The Macadamia Castle
Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm
Price: $75
- Emergency Services Day
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am
Price: Free
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
- Super Hero Character Craft in Lismore
Where: Lismore Library
Time: 3pm to 3.30pm
- Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head
Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head
Time: From 10am
Price: Free
- Pizza Making Class
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: 11am to 1pm
Price: $12
More Info: 02 6628 0497
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
- Old Macdonald's Farm Petting Zoo in Ballina
Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina
Time: 11am to 2pm
- Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head
Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head
Time: From 10am
Price: Free
- Wildlife Guardians
Where: The Macadamia Castle
Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm
Price: $75
- Farm Kids Bee Workshop
Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale
Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm
Price:$65 per child
- Children's Bingo
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: From 11am
Price: Free
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
- Get Out and About Scavenger Hunt
Where: Heritage Park Railway, Lismore
Time: 2pm to 4pm
Price: $50 per team of 5
More Info: facebook.com/events/881318395601489/?active_tab=about
- Fauna Fetchers Reptile Show
Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville
Time: From 11am
Price: Free
