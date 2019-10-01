Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There's sure to be something on this list to keep the kids busy these school holidays.
There's sure to be something on this list to keep the kids busy these school holidays. Contributed
Whats On

64 things to do: The ultimate school holiday activity list

Javier Encalada
by
1st Oct 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAKE the most of these school holidays with plenty to see and do around the Northern Rivers.

TODAY

  • Lismore Scarecrow Competition

Where: Lismore Showgrounds, Alexandra Pde, Lismore

Time:From 7.30am

Price: $5

  • Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons

Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore

Time: From 1pm

Price: $10

More Info: 02 6621 3122

  • Geology Workshop in Lismore

Where: Lismore Library

Time: 10am to 12pm

  • Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum

Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head

Price: $7.50

  • Circus Arts in Byron Bay

When: Until Saturday, October 12

Where: 17 Centennial Ct, Byron Bay

More Info:circusart.com.au

  • Friends Of The Koala Tours in Lismore

When:Today until Saturday, October 5

Where: 23 Rifle Range Road, East Lismore

Time:10am and 2pm

More Info: 02 6621 4664

  • Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

  • Australian Seabird Rescue School Holiday Tours in Ballina

When: Until Friday, October 11

Where: 264 North Creek Road, Ballina

Time: From 10am

Price: $8 per person (cash only)

  • Skate Day Tours

Where:180 River Street, Ballina

Time: 9am to 6pm

Price:$100 per day

  • Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

  • Odyssey Tennis in Casino

When: Until this Friday

Where: Casino Tennis Club

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $30 per day

More Info: 0435 299 198

  • Byron Bay Swimming Pool

When: Every day

Where: 1/2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: Open from 6am (Monday to Friday) and 8am weekends

Price: From $2.82

  • Big Games Morning

Where: Byron Bay Library

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: Free

  • Learn to Draw in 3D

Where: Goonellabah Library

Time: 2pm to 2.30pm

Price: Free

  • Teddy Bear Making

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $15

More Info: 02 6628 0497

  • Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

TOMORROW

  • Bilby's Bluegum Melodies in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10.30am to 12pm

Price: $15/$20

  • Scrabble Club

Where: Ballina Library

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Price: Free

  • Mystical Mask Making

Where: Mullumbimby Library

Time: 2pm to 3pm

Price: Free

  • Emergency Services Day

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am

Price: Free

  • Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

  • Farm Kids Pigs Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3

  • Melbourne Transformers in Lismore

Where: Lismore Workers Club

Time: From 11am

Price: $7.50

  • Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

  • Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

  • Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

  • Casino Drill Hall Opening

Time: 3.30pm to 5.30pm

Price: Free

  • Pizza Making Class

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $12

More Info: 02 6628 0497

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

  • Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

  • 2019 Evans Head 29th Malibu Classic

When: This Friday to Monday, October 7

Where: Evans Head Main Beach

Time: From 6am to 3pm

  • Horror Films in Byron Bay

Where: Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, 108 Jonson St

Time: 8.30pm

Price: $15

  • A.C.E Tumble Workshop

Where: 5 Market St, Lismore

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Price: $25 per person

  • Pony Rides in Ballina

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: 11am to 2pm

  • Brunswick Bush School - Bush Survival Course

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $69 to $75

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1

  • Children's Bingo

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

  • Farm Kids Bee Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price:$65 per child

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5

  • Nit Boy in Byron Bay

Where: Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay

Time: 10am and 1pm

  • Fauna Fetchers Show in Alstonville

Where: Plateau Sports Club, 10 Deegan St, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

  • Bison Adventure Park

Where: Aranyai Adventure Park

  • Backyard cricket with Tintenbar East Ballina Cricket Club

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: From 10am to 2pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

  • Casino Mini Rail

Time: 10am to 8pm

  • Evans Head Heritage Aviation Museum

Where: Heritage Aviration Museum, 61 Memorial Airport Drive, Evans Head

Price: $7.50

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

  • Farm Kids Love the Planet Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

  • Scouts Day Activities

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 2pm

Price: Free

  • Brunswick Bush School - Canoeing Marshalls Creek

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $54 to $60

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

  • Creature Keeper in Knowckrow

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 9am to 3.30pm

Price: $150 per workshop

  • Brunswick Bush School - Create your own Sling Shot

Where: Brunswick Heads Surf Life Saving Club, South Beach Rd, Brunswick Heads

Time: From 9am

Price: $54 to $60

More Info: www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=551872&bof=1

  • Farm Kids Mini Farmers Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

  • Learn to Play Dungeons and Dragons

Where: Unplugged Games, Shop 3, 132 Dawson St, Lismore

Time: From 1pm

Price: $10

More Info: 02 6621 3122

  • Farm Kids Mini Farmers Program

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9am to 3pm

Price: $130 per child

  • Teddy Bear Making

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $15

More Info: 02 6628 0497

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

  • Water Wednesday at Rocky Creek

Where: Rocky Creek Dam

Time: 10am to 2pm

Price: Free

More Info: 1300 87 83 87 (bookings are essential)

  • Farm Kids Cow Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: $65 per child

  • Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

  • Emergency Services Day

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am

Price: Free

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

  • Super Hero Character Craft in Lismore

Where: Lismore Library

Time: 3pm to 3.30pm

  • Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

  • Pizza Making Class

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: 11am to 1pm

Price: $12

More Info: 02 6628 0497

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

  • Old Macdonald's Farm Petting Zoo in Ballina

Where: Cherry St Sports, Ballina

Time: 11am to 2pm

  • Cubetto The Coding Robot in Lennox Head

Where: Lennox Head Library, Park Ln, Lennox Head

Time: From 10am

Price: Free

  • Wildlife Guardians

Where: The Macadamia Castle

Time: 8.30am to 3.30pm

Price: $75

  • Farm Kids Bee Workshop

Where: The Farm Byron Bay, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale

Time: 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price:$65 per child

  • Children's Bingo

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

  • Get Out and About Scavenger Hunt

Where: Heritage Park Railway, Lismore

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Price: $50 per team of 5

More Info: facebook.com/events/881318395601489/?active_tab=about

  • Fauna Fetchers Reptile Show

Where: Plateau Sports, Alstonville

Time: From 11am

Price: Free

NOTE: If you would like us to add more activities to this list please email the details to news@ northernstar.com.au.

ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore school holiday activites school holidays whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Beth gets some valuable Seachange experience

    premium_icon Beth gets some valuable Seachange experience

    News A CREATIVE job that involved a bit of everything provided entrees into the world of movies

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Desperate situation: Dam at 28 per cent and dropping

    Environment Drilling continues in the hope of finding a sustainable water supply

    RED ALERT: Toxic algae found in Richmond River

    RED ALERT: Toxic algae found in Richmond River

    Environment Authorities urge people not to come into contact with the water

    UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    premium_icon UNDERWATER: Maps reveal future inundation of Ballina, Byron

    News Our coastal towns have been labelled as "extremely vulnerable”