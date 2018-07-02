61-year-old man abuses detective 'for no reason'

A 61-YEAR-OLD man will face court later this month after he allegedly abused a plain clothes police detective "for no reason".

Police said the Byron Bay man started yelling at the detective in Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 8.40am on Tuesday, June 26.

"At the time the detective was just walking past the man," a spokesperson from the Tweed Byron Police District said.

"The detective disclosed his identity and showed the man his police identification.

"Police back up had to be called due to the aggressive manner of the man."

The man was arrested and charged with resisting police in execution of duty and behaving in an offensive manner in public.

The man was bailed to appear before Byron bay Local Court on July 19.