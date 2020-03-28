YOUR STORY: 60th Wedding Anniversary

Woodenbong locals, Bob and Colleen (nee Hall) Jeffery will mark their 60th Wedding Anniversary this year.



They were married on the 23rd of April, 1960 in St James Church of England in Kyogle (one week after Easter due to there being so many other local weddings on the Easter weekend).



Colleen was a Grevillia/Kyogle girl and Bob is a Woodenbong lad, their "connection" began when they were both born in the old Maternity Hospital in Kyogle in January 1939 but they didn't meet again until Colleen went to work at the Woodenbong Hotel when they were 17.



Colleen's workmate, Margaret Gough happened to be dating Eric McMillian who was Bob's best mate. Bob and Colleen's wedding party included the brides sister, Iris Hall and her friend, Iris Cox, Bob's brother, Reg Jeffery, and his mate, Ray Virtue.



Colleen's nieces, Wendy Hall and Theresa Aldis were flowergirls. Bob and Colleen went on a short honeymoon tour around SE Qld in their brand new Goggomobile.



Bob was working in the logging industry at the time, mostly driving dozers in the bush, and they lived in Kyogle, Grevillia, Woodenbong, Coutts Crossing and Grafton during first few years of their marriage before re-settling in Woodenbong in 1969.



By then their family had grown to five, with the addition of their children Michelle, Bruce and Lyn. Bob comtinued to work as a logger, either in the bush or driving.



Colleen became a homemaker, avid gardener and popular dressmaker for the local community and the kids attended Woodenbong Central School.

Bob could put his hand to anything and over the years he has worked as a grader and excavator operator, truck and bus driver, railway fettler, bush miller, home builder, part-time farmer, fixer of anything and Jack of all Trades.



The Jeffery family continued to grow over the years with the addition of son and daughter in-laws, grandsons and daughters and most recently a great-grandson.



Bob and Colleen "retired" in 2003 and bought an Izuzu bus which they converted into a motor home and have travelled far and wide with old friends and new.



They travel a little less nowadays and maybe move a little slower but they still live independently in the home they built just out of town 27 years ago, Colleen has her garden and Bob has his shed and they have wouldn't want it any other way.