60th anniversary makes for chopping good event

Lindsay Hewitt of Caboolture (QLD) at the Brunswick Heads Woodchop Carnival 2015. Photo: The Northern Star

THE annual family fireworks will be happening at Banner Park this Saturday, from 9pm subject to the appropriate permits and weather on the night.

Should they need to be postponed due to weather, organisers have the option of having them at a future date.

The 60th Brunswick Heads Woodchop Festival will be held at Banner Park from January 15 to 18.

There are 36 events planned for men, women and juniors in chopping, sawing, tree, relays and chainsaw.

The carnival has attracted some of the best competitors in the world, including the Australian representative team and axemen from the USA, Sweden and New Zealand.

Aussie Laurence O’Toole, who won the 2018 Stihl Timbersports World Championship, qualified to defend the 2019 title in Sweden but was beaten for the title.

Some of the Australian team members are Brad de Losa, a Brunswick Heads favourite, Laurence O’Toole and Mitch Argent.

The three axemen, together with Glen Gillam and Brayden Meyer, formed the Chopperoos team and claimed their 6th World Championship last year.

American chopper Jason Lentz, a fourth generation lumberjack, will be attending the Brunswick Heads competition, and from Sweden, Ferry Svan has also been confirmed.

Both have represented their countries in the Stihl Series.

Approximate session times are Wednesday 1pm – 6pm and 7pm – 9pm; Thursday 12.30pm – 5pm and 7pm– 9.30pm, Friday 9am – 12noon, 1.30pm – 5pm, 7pm – 9.45pm, with Saturday 11am – 5.30pm, 7pm – 9.30pm.

Two Australian titles are up for grabs, with a final on both Friday and Saturday night.

The Tree Championship final will take place on Friday afternoon. There will also be seven finals’ events on Saturday night, including the three-man relay of underhand, standing and tree.

The final event is the State of Origin, NSW vs Queensland.

The festivals 60th carnival will also celebrate the 150th anniversary of woodchopping in Australia.

For confirmed event times and details, visit www.bhwoodchop.com.