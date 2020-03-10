60mm of rain, and still more to come
SOME parts of the Northern Rivers have copped more than 60mm of rain since 9am yesterday, and there's still more to come.
Rainfall totals
- Yelgun 62mm
- Burringbar 59mm
- Mullumbimby 50mm
- Middle Pocket 51mm
- Tuckurimba 32mm
- Lismore 13mm
- Kyogle 12mm
- Ballina 5.6mm
- Casino 1.2mm.
Today's weather
It will be cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.
Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.
Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Forecast for the Northern Rivers
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a slow-moving high pressure system to the west of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the coast, maintaining a southeasterly airstream over the state during the next couple of days.
"Winds will gradually become east to northeasterly from about mid week as the high moves into the Tasman Sea, then a front looks set to cross the state toward the end of the week," BoM states.