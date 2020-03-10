60mm of rain, and still more to come

It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers.

It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers. Bev Lacey

SOME parts of the Northern Rivers have copped more than 60mm of rain since 9am yesterday, and there's still more to come.

Rainfall totals

Yelgun 62mm

Burringbar 59mm

Mullumbimby 50mm

Middle Pocket 51mm

Tuckurimba 32mm

Lismore 13mm

Kyogle 12mm

Ballina 5.6mm

Casino 1.2mm.

Today's weather

It will be cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Forecast for the Northern Rivers

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a slow-moving high pressure system to the west of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the coast, maintaining a southeasterly airstream over the state during the next couple of days.

"Winds will gradually become east to northeasterly from about mid week as the high moves into the Tasman Sea, then a front looks set to cross the state toward the end of the week," BoM states.