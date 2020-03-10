Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers.
It's going to be a wet week on the Northern Rivers. Bev Lacey
Weather

60mm of rain, and still more to come

10th Mar 2020 6:39 AM

SOME parts of the Northern Rivers have copped more than 60mm of rain since 9am yesterday, and there's still more to come.

Rainfall totals

  • Yelgun 62mm
  • Burringbar 59mm
  • Mullumbimby 50mm
  • Middle Pocket 51mm
  • Tuckurimba 32mm
  • Lismore 13mm
  • Kyogle 12mm
  • Ballina 5.6mm
  • Casino 1.2mm.

Today's weather

It will be cloudy with a high (70 per cent) chance of showers, becoming less likely late this afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 25km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late evening.

Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Forecast for the Northern Rivers

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a slow-moving high pressure system to the west of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the coast, maintaining a southeasterly airstream over the state during the next couple of days. 

"Winds will gradually become east to northeasterly from about mid week as the high moves into the Tasman Sea, then a front looks set to cross the state toward the end of the week," BoM states.

autumn bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather rain
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        premium_icon Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        Crime THE offender had been released on parole just five days earlier.

        Can Casino childcare continue to operate?

        premium_icon Can Casino childcare continue to operate?

        News THE centre was found guilty of failing to report hazards.

        ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        premium_icon ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        Crime BALLINA man led police on pursuits involving a stolen car.

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        News TRACEY Louise Hughes faced Lismore District Court on Monday.