$60k raised by Casino's dancing stars

PUTTING THE FUN IN FUNDRAISER:The Stars of Casino put on an incredible show for the sell-out crowd last Saturday. Jacqueline Munro

FROM a flaming hot flamenco and neon 80s funk, to throwback Grease vibes and even a hair-raising Rocky Horror Show-esque burlesque performance, Saturday night's Stars of Casino fundraising event was spectacular.

The long-awaited Stars of Casino - Dance for Cancer event was a sell-out show at Casino Civic Hall, raising $60,530 in funds for the Cancer Council.

The event had nine amazing stars who wowed the audience with their amazing and well-rehearsed dance moves, which they have been voluntarily been giving up their time to learn.

"The support shown to our stars and teachers and this event as a whole has been incredible,” Northern Rivers' Cancer Council NSW community relations coordinator Kate McBride said.

"Casino is such a supportive and community-focused town, and the way everyone came together to support these amazing stars and dancers was truly awe inspiring.”

Of course it is not an event without any highlights, and at this event, there went plenty.

Richmond Valley's mayor Robert Mustow proved to be the greatest showman of them all with his musical theatre piece, while Casino Public School teacher Sarah Smith wowed the crowd with a Chicago inspired piece.

Husband and wife duo Geoff and Sarah Bird hit a home run with their disco inspired routine.

Father and daughter duo Tony and Stephanie Darragh had everyone singing along with their Grease routine, complete with Tony wearing Danny's signature hairstyle.

Rod McKey and dance partner Kiera Hickey had the crowd roaring with their jaw-dropping Rocky Horror Show-inspired burlesque performance.

The routine were judged by a tough panel, which included State MP Chris Gulaptis, beloved Casino treasure Brenda Armfield and Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

The people's choice award to Tony and Stephanie Darragh, while the judges chose NCMC's Annabelle Toohey and partner Glen Curtis to receive the top gong for their fabulous swing performance.

The trophy was well-deserved, with Annabelle continuing her flawless routine with a broken shoe.

The highest earner for 2018 was Commonwealth Bank's Leesa Battistuzzi, who raised an eye-watering $10,460.51.

"All in all, the Stars of Casino - Dance For Cancer raised $60,530 and it couldn't have been done without the amazing stars and dancers,” Kate McBride said.

"Another huge thank you to the judges Kevin Hogan MP, Chris Gulaptis MP and Brenda Armfield, our MC Darren Schipp, our sponsors and volunteers.”

For more information about the event contact Kate McBride at kate.mcbride@nswcc.org.au or call 02 6639 1303.

You can also visit everydayhero.com.au/event/ starsofcasino2018 and if you missed out on tickets, watch the live-streamed video of the event on Stars of Casino NSW Facebook page.