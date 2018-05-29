$600,000 revamp planned for iconic Lismore building

Member for Lismore Thomas George, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Northern Rivers Conservatorium Anita Bellman and supporters of the conservatorium. Photo Contributed

THE Northern Rivers Conservatorium has secured $636,000 for a refurbishment of its historic Lismore building.

The funding was announced by Lismore MP Thomas George as part of the first round of the NSW Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund.

He said the iconic conservatorium building will be given a new look with administrative and public spaces refurbished, and a lift and internal ramps installed.

"This is a fabulous outcome for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, and I know this project will be a great deal of joy to the people of Lismore,” Mr George said.

"The Regional Cultural Fund is all about supporting projects - whether they are big or small - that will enhance the cultural richness and vibrancy of our regional communities.

"This has been a great win for Lismore and great example of the community having a vision to establish a strong cultural identity,” Mr George said.

Applications will soon be invited for the next round of funding through the Regional Cultural Fund.

Further information is available at www.nsw.gov.au/regionalculturalfund or email regional@arts.nsw.gov.au