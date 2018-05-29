Menu
Member for Lismore Thomas George, NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Northern Rivers Conservatorium Anita Bellman and supporters of the conservatorium. Photo Contributed
News

$600,000 revamp planned for iconic Lismore building

29th May 2018 10:30 AM

THE Northern Rivers Conservatorium has secured $636,000 for a refurbishment of its historic Lismore building.

The funding was announced by Lismore MP Thomas George as part of the first round of the NSW Government's $100 million Regional Cultural Fund.

He said the iconic conservatorium building will be given a new look with administrative and public spaces refurbished, and a lift and internal ramps installed.

"This is a fabulous outcome for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, and I know this project will be a great deal of joy to the people of Lismore,” Mr George said.

"The Regional Cultural Fund is all about supporting projects - whether they are big or small - that will enhance the cultural richness and vibrancy of our regional communities.

"This has been a great win for Lismore and great example of the community having a vision to establish a strong cultural identity,” Mr George said.

Applications will soon be invited for the next round of funding through the Regional Cultural Fund.

Further information is available at www.nsw.gov.au/regionalculturalfund or email regional@arts.nsw.gov.au

