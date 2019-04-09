$60,000 upgrade to make Lismore park 'family friendly'

UPGRADES: Riverview Park has received a $60,000 grant to improve the toilet block and construct a shaded area.

UPGRADED amenities and more shade for families will soon be available at a South Lismore park.

Riverview Park has received a $60,000 grant to become more "family-friendly", Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced.

"This is great news for community groups and residents who use Riverview Park on a regular basis," he said.

"The existing change room couldn't be used due to it being structurally unsound. There was also a lack of shade for the area, which meant it was not ideal for young families to enjoy a barbecue or have their children play."

The funding will allow the toilet block to be upgraded, as well as the construction of a covered area over the barbecues.

"This means community and sporting groups, such as Little Athletics, families and children will be sun-safe while enjoying such an important community asset as Riverview Park," he said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said he was "thrilled" with the funding announcement, and said sporting clubs are the lifeblood of our communities.

"This funding is also great news for the many clubs and families that use and enjoy Riverview Park," he said.

"Furthermore, as a city we have built a reputation as a regional sporting hub and every piece of sporting infrastructure we can build or improve helps further cement that position."

The grant was available through the Community Development Grants Programme.