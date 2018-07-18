60,000 more meals for people in need

MP John Barilaro announced at Uniting Church in Lismore on Keen Street where $630,000 was announced for Foodbank NSW & ACT which will assit towards providing pallets of food to regional charities minus any delivery fees.

Food agencies benefit from grant: Foodbank will be able to serve 60,000 more meals.

FOOD agencies supported by Foodbank will be able to serve 60,000 more meals to people in need thanks to a $630,000 grant from the NSW Government.

The money will go towards covering the cost of transporting food right across regional NSW for the next financial year.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said currently regional charities pay a fee of $50 per pallet to get food from the warehouses into the regions.

"The $630,000 means that transport fee will no longer have to be paid by the charities," Mr Barilaro said.

"If you can cut costs, and the transport component is a real cost, that means money is being diverted away its real purpose which is buying and distributing food.

"On average, three pellets at $150 a week saving in transport costs actually goes towards food and this is all about feeding people in a time of need."

Foodbank CEO Gerry Anderson OAM said this funding will make a huge difference for the charities and in the lives of those who need it most.

"In dollar terms it's about $25,000 more to this community alone, so the six or eight charities we're looking after here in Casino, Kyogle, Lismore, Mullumbimby, Tenterfield, all of those communities," Mr Anderson said.

"If you work out our average cost is between 35 and 40 cents a kilo, when you take that amount and extrapolate it, it works out at about 60,000."

Since Foodbank was launched in 1992 they have served approximately 150 million meals in Australia.

"Foodbank provides 70 per cent of all food relief in NSW and ACT, we're the only charity that has got that scope and magnitude to continue to grow," Mr Anderson said.

"We have supplied over 20 million meals across the state in the last financial year.

"In the year ahead, we are planning that to be 22 to 23 million meals.

Their mantra is "an Australia without hunger".

"We do get some assistance from Family and Community Services for transport and that covers about 40 per cent of the costs and this will make up the shortfall," Mr Anderson said.

"It's only part of the story, we've got 41 per cent of people in NSW still need some help and we are working to make sure we can make up that shortfall."

Mr Barilaro said he hopes the State Government's relationship with Foodbank bank will continue to grow into the future.

"I hope this opens up a stronger and longer partnership, my commitment is to work with Foodbank so we can get more money supporting Foodbank who partners with charities," he said.