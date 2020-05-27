Menu
YOUR CHANCE: Tomoki Mishina is an international student from Japan currently studying the Bachelor of Marine Science and Management at Southern Cross University. Photo: Kylie Cork
$60,000 to help bring best international students to SCU

Jackie Munro
27th May 2020 12:00 AM
INTERNATIONAL students will now have the opportunity to apply for a new $60,000 scholarship, under Southern Cross University's new plan.

Aimed at high-achieving international students who are looking to study in a regional area, the new scholarship is for engineering and science courses at the university's Lismore or Coffs Harbour campuses from Session 2 this year, and offers $15,000 per annum for the life of the degree.

Deputy academic vice chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin said the university is "investing in talent like never before".

Prof Carlin said the aim of the scholarship is to invite international students currently residing in Australia to come and join the university's "talent pool in some of the most amazing and enviable places in the country to live and study".

"If you are a high achiever, we are ready to invest in you and make you part of our community," Prof Carlin said.

"You are a name, not a number, here at Southern Cross, one of Australia's most vibrant regional universities with small class sizes, access to world-class facilities, the best student support and unique natural environments for field trips within easy reach of the campus."

The Outstanding Academic Excellence Scholarship, worth $60,000, is for international students embarking on undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering, environmental science, marine science and forest science in Session 2, 2020.

Applications close June 26.

For more information, including other scholarships on offer, visit scu.edu.au/scholarships

