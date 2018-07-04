$60,000 committed to ensuring the future of the showground

THE Lismore Showground Society will spend $60,000 to better understand how to manage, grow and develop the local asset.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the Federal Government committed almost $30,000 towards the project under the Building Better Regions Fund - Community Investment stream.

"The Showground Committee came to me because they needed assistance in developing a Strategic Management Plan for our showground to ensure it retains its important role in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

"This is significant infrastructure but it is aging and we want to make sure we don't lose this, we develop it, we grow it, we start to make more money from it which will grow, by default, our local economy.”

President of the North Coast National A&I Society John Gibson said the showground attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year.

"There is so much money brought to town from this site here with speed way, go carts and all the other attractions we have here during the year,” Mr Gibson said.

"We think we can improve our site, build better buildings and make it better for Lismore in our region over the next few years.”

Mr Gibson said by receiving this grant it showed the society has support from politicians and the community to further improve what they are doing.

"We need this plan for a lot of reasons, so we can go to the government and say we've got a strategic plan, we know where we are going to go in the next few years,” he said.

"Without it the government really doesn't want to talk to us.”

Mr Hogan said this is a fantastic outcome for the local community and the showground.

"You need to have the evidence base behind what the investment is going to generate and this plan is about doing that stage,” Mr Hogan said.

"This will be done externally by professionals, they will be coming and evaluating all the assets here, the different business opportunities here, the different things the society can do to further grow and develop this.”

The Government's Community Investment stream of the Building Better Regions Fund supports community activities from expanded local events and strategic planning to improve leadership and capability.

"We have a plan to deliver a stronger economy and more jobs and we are focused on getting it done,” Mr Hogan said.