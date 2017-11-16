Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

$6000 scholarships available for students

Planting a veggie garden is right on-trend.
Planting a veggie garden is right on-trend. Martin Poole

THE Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation is again supporting education in rural New South Wales through scholarships of up to $6000 for students studying Vocational Education Training (VET) courses.

The scholarships are available for students at registered NSW VET institutions such as TAFE or colleges and who demonstrate a passion for a career that will strengthen rural and regional communities.

RAS Foundation manager Cecilia Logan said the organisation was excited to be able to once again offer a helping hand to students through VET scholarships.

Applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident and enrolled in or applying for study in any accredited VET course at an approved Australian education provider. Applications close February 11. For more information and to submit your application visit www.rasnsw.com.au/ scholarships

Topics:  northern rivers education royal agricultural society of nsw scholarships tafe vet students

Lismore Northern Star
Airbnb's 'smashed avocado' jibe at Byron mayor

Airbnb's 'smashed avocado' jibe at Byron mayor

"DISAPPOINTING and deeply hurtful" Airbnb hits back after mayor cracks down on home sharing.

JAILED: Kyogle mother and son sentenced over ice dealing

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

Good efforts at rehabilitation could not save mum and son from jail

Man steals 7 vacuum cleaners, lists for sale on Facebook

A Goonellabah man has been arrested after allegedly stealing seven vacuum cleaners.

Goonellabah man arrested after police check "buy swap sell" site

'Sharks everywhere': Fisherman shocked by rare encounter

Bronze whalers were spotted in the Windarra Banks by an unsuspecting fisherman.

Shark feeding frenzy during fishing trip

Local Partners