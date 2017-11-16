$6000 scholarships available for students

THE Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Foundation is again supporting education in rural New South Wales through scholarships of up to $6000 for students studying Vocational Education Training (VET) courses.

The scholarships are available for students at registered NSW VET institutions such as TAFE or colleges and who demonstrate a passion for a career that will strengthen rural and regional communities.

RAS Foundation manager Cecilia Logan said the organisation was excited to be able to once again offer a helping hand to students through VET scholarships.

Applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident and enrolled in or applying for study in any accredited VET course at an approved Australian education provider. Applications close February 11. For more information and to submit your application visit www.rasnsw.com.au/ scholarships