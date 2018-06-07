6000 new jobs in twelve months

6000 JOBS: In the 12 months to March 2018, 60 00 new jobs were created in the northern Rivers. In July 2017, brothers Peter Faulkner, 34, and James Roberts, 29, undertook archaeological monitoring and simultaneously gaining employment skills at the reconstructed Wilsons Walking Track in East Lismore.

6000 JOBS: In the 12 months to March 2018, 60 00 new jobs were created in the northern Rivers. In July 2017, brothers Peter Faulkner, 34, and James Roberts, 29, undertook archaeological monitoring and simultaneously gaining employment skills at the reconstructed Wilsons Walking Track in East Lismore. Supplied

START-UPS and small businesses created by newcomers to the region are the drivers behind the increase of 6000 new jobs to the Northern Rivers.

A new report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday has revealed the creation of more than 6000 jobs on the Northern Rivers region over the past 12 months to March 2018.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said he welcomed the announcement from the ABS which reported more than 6000 local jobs on the North Coast in the last 12 months.

Mr Hogan said he believed the increase in employment was due to people moving to the region and creating start-up and small companies employing a few people.

"Anecdotally I am hearing about people moving to the region who are opening up new small businesses hiring one, two, five up to 10 people," he said.

"This is wonderful news for our community and those looking for work".

Mr Hogan said he was thrilled to hear the newly created jobs have pushed our local unemployment rate down to 4.7 percent.

"This is below the national rate of 5.5 percent," he said.

"Youth unemployment on the North Coast has also fallen by more than 5 per cent points to 8.3 per cent in the 12 months to April. This is also well below the national rate of 12.6 per cent."

Mr Hogan said he was also looking forward to the recently announced $17 million in government grants to kick-start nine major projects that will create another local 1000 jobs.

"In terms of wages alone, these projects will bring in an additional $50 million every year into our community that will be spent locally, creating and securing even more jobs," he said.

"Having employment helps people's mental health and being employed gives people a real sense of confidence in themselves too."

Unemployment in the Grafton/Coffs Harbour area remains unchanged at 8.6 percent.