$6000 cash, drug stash hidden in car door

BUSTED: Nathan Paul Granger was busted with more than $6000 in a car, the proceeds of selling marijuana.

MOST people keep their money in the bank but one Bundy man thought his drug money would be just fine in the car.

That was until police busted him with more than $6000 hidden and about 25g of marijuana hidden in the vehicle after pulling him over.

Nathan Paul Granger, 27, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday facing several drug possession related charges.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said Granger, who at the time had been on parole for drugs charges, was pulled over by police in a car being driven by a woman.

Officers smelled marijuana carried and a search uncovered two clip-seal bags with 6.5g of marijuana in them and 3g of the drug in Granger's pocket.

Officers then found $5120 cash stuffed into the passenger door storage compartment, along with two "tick sheets" of drug debts and a diary with Granger's name on it.

A further $1200 was found in the back seat along a total of 15.6 g of marijuana.

During a police interview, Granger admitted the drugs and money were his and that he had been selling marijuana for about a month because he was broke.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Granger had wasted his chance to be placed on probation.

But defence lawyer Lavonda Maloy submitted her client had been using the marijuana to self medicate scoliosis and spina bifida.

Mrs Maloy said he now realised he couldn't rely on self medicating and was seeking help.

"He is ultimate the master of his own destiny," Mrs Maloy said.

"It is a scourge on the community when people go around trafficking drugs," Magistrate Woodford said.

Granger was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for 18 months.