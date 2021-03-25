6000 calves for sale at massive two-day Casino auction

The Casino saleyards will host a massive weaner sale over Thursday and Friday.

More than 6000 high quality weaners will go up for auction at the Casino saleyards on Thursday and Friday as part of a massive two-day event.

The annual George & Fuhrmann weaner sale is the biggest event of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange calendar.

Operations manager Brad Willis said it attracted heavyweight buyers from cattle centres across NSW and Queensland.

"With the Northern Rivers region regarded as a reliable nursery for top-quality cattle, the annual George and Fuhrmann weaner sale is a major highlight of our year," he said.

"This highly anticipated sale has developed a loyal following over the past few years, thanks to the consistent quality of the stock coming out of this region, which has by all accounts performed exceedingly well.

"Thursday's sale will feature high-quality European breeds, while Friday will feature Santa Herefords and a variety of cross breeds.

"Despite the extreme weather we are still expecting 6000 head to go under the hammer, and we can expect competitive bidding from buyers from across NSW and Queensland."

After the recent wet weather and flooding, Mr Willis said the Casino saleyards would work with buyers who needed newly purchased stock housed for longer than usual.