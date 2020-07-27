Menu
More than 600 homes are without power in the Bangalow, Possum Creek and Federal areas.
600 homes without power, crews investigating

Rebecca Lollback
by
27th Jul 2020 12:49 PM
MORE than 600 homes on the Northern Rivers have been without power since just after 8am today.

According to Essential Energy, the widespread outage is affecting people in the Bangalow, Possum Creek and Federal areas.

It states the reason is "unknown" but crews are investigating.

In a separate incident in East Ballina, 100 homes will be without electricity until around 3.30pm.

Essential Energy says the power is "interrupted for safety reasons".

A further 88 homes are without power in the Huonbrook area after powerlines came down.

More to come.

