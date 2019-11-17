60 paddle protesters against village river development

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

On Evans River today, 60 people in canoes, on paddle boards, surfboards and inflatables made their way from the Iron Gates site to the Beach Kiosk in a final protest before DA submissions close at 4pm on Monday, November 18.

The community is divided on the 175-house development, with those in favour seeking housing and business opportunities and those against it on cultural and environmental grounds.

Ingles Group managing director Graeme Ingles said the Vantage at Evans development would not harm the environment or the river. Pollutant traps would be used during the construction phase to prevent any run-off reaching waterways, Mr Ingles said." No stormwater will flow directly into the river."