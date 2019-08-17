60 fires burn across the state

Bush fire season has now started in more than 20 local government areas across NSW.

NSW Rural and fire service have confirmed that at 12pm today there are 60 bush and grass fires burning across the state.

31 are currently uncontained.

"Fire fighters are continuing to work hard to contain these fires as soon as possible,” NSW rural fire service posted on their Facebook page.

"Smoke may still be visible throughout parts of northern and eastern NSW.

"A reminder, the bush fire season has now started in more than 20 local government areas across NSW.

"Permits are required in these areas and only light up if conditions are safe.

"Don't be the fire risk to your community.

"Residents can stay up to date with the Fires Near Me app. Ensure you have discussed your Bush Fire Survival Plan, and know what you'll do if a fire threatens.”