6 things you need to know on this public holiday

Everything you need to know to make the most of your public holiday.

Everything you need to know to make the most of your public holiday. Contributed

IT'S a public holiday and, for many people, it means a day off to enjoy with family and friends.

Here are some of the things you absolutely need to know to make the most of your day.

Pool opening times

The Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre is closed today, but if you want to cool off, head down to the Lismore Memorial Baths, which is open until 5pm.

The Ballina Memorial Pool and Waterslide is open until 7pm, with the waterslide closing at 4pm.

The Alstonville Aquatic Centre is open until 6pm.

In Casino, the public pool is also open until 6pm.

Patrolled beaches

If heading to one of our many beaches is your preferred way to spend the day, make sure you swim between the flags.

Patrolled beaches on the Northern Rivers include: Lighthouse Beach at Ballina, Shelly Beach at Ballina, Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head, Evans Head Main Beach, Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head and various beaches at Byron Bay. To get a full list, or to check the patrol hours of your local beach, visit www.beachsafe.org.au.

Where to get a coffee

In Lismore, Benchtop Espresso, The Bank Cafe and Flock Espresso & Eats are some of the cafes that are open. But most are closing their doors at 2pm, so get your caffeine fix early.

Clunes Store and Cellars is also open.

Is your local coffee shop open today? Let us know and we will mention them in this story. Email news@northernstar.com.au.

Double demerits

If you're on the road today, take extra care, as double demerits are still in force as part of Operation Slow Down, which concludes at 11.59pm on Monday, October 7.

Double demerits will be in force throughout the period for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.

Total fire ban

The Rural Fire Service has issued a total fire ban for the Northern Rivers region for Monday.

This means no fires out in the open.

General purpose hot works (such as welding, grinding or gas cutting or any activity that produces a spark or flame) are not to be done in the open.

The NSW RFS strongly recommends you reconsider activities such as such using a tractor or slashing, to help reduce the chance of a fire starting on your property.

Holiday traffic

With plenty of people on the road today, drivers can expect to encounter delays at the usual Pacific Highway "choke" points of Woodburn, Ulmarra and Coffs Harbour.

Plan your journey, allow for extra time and take regular breaks.

For up to date traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.