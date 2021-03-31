6 things you must know about to enjoy Bluesfest 2021

With Bluesfest just days are way, here is what you need to know.

At 50 per cent of the regular festival attendance, Bluesfest Byron Bay 2021 will gather between 9000 and 16,500 music lovers this weekend.

This comes despite the COVID scared triggered by two sisters who visited Byron Bay over the weekend while infectious.

On Monday, Bluesfest Director Peter Noble confirmed the event was going ahead, although NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said people from Brisbane will not be allowed into the festival.

Bluesfest 2021 will be held at the Byron Events Farm (formerly Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm) from April 1 to 5.

Five-day camping and festival ticket holders can arrive from 10am on Wednesday.

Three day and one-day camping and festival ticket holders can arrive to set up from 10am each day.

Campers have to leave the site by 10am the next morning.

Organisers have already confirmed there will be less stages, no cash at Bluesfest-managed outlets and face masks will be optional.

Here is a quick list of tips on how to make your Bluesfest experience the best possible one:

1. Do not take chairs, umbrellas or glass items:

Chairs are a prohibited item. Instead of bringing your own Bluesfest will provide all seating required.

A full list of prohibited items is:

• Chairs

• Alcohol - any alcohol brought onto the Festival site will be confiscated. Offending patrons will be ejected from the camp site for the remainder of the festival.

• Glass items (including jars, bottles, containers, mirrors and perfumes).

• Knives, weapons or explosives of any kind (including potential missiles).

• Illegal/unidentifiable substances, drugs and legal or herbal highs.

• Flares, fireworks, sparklers, explosives or any fire twirling equipment.

• Fires and open flames.

• Generators running between 10pm and 8am.

• Sound systems.

• Megaphones and airhorns.

• Drones or any other remote control device.

• Professional photography equipment.

• Skateboards, scooters, wagons, carts, rollerblades, rollerskates, bicycles, quad-bikes, segways, hoverboards, self-balancing scooters or any personal motorised vehicles.

• Spray cans.

• Animals (excluding service dogs such as guide dogs).

• Unauthorised solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, beach balls, giveaways, samples, or other promotional items.

• Umbrellas.

• Unofficial hi-vis and reflective jackets.

• Any other item deemed by festival staff to be dangerous or offensive or potentially dangerous.

• Children's trolleys are discouraged in favour of prams and strollers for toddlers and will be heavily searched and owners should be prepared to have them totally emptied out in advance of entry points.

Indiarose Thomas, of Byron Bay and Carlos Walters, of Sydney, at Bluesfest 2017.

2. Paid parking:

This is the first year the festival is allowed to charge for parking.

Parking tickets are for sale at $28.06 ($25 plus $3.06 fee) for a single day and per vehicle.

Three day parking is $60 (plus $3.74 fee) and five-day parking is $100 (plus $4.52 fee).

Parking tickets are available via Moshtix.

Those booking camping tickets don't need parking tickets unless you wish to remove the vehicle from the campground during the event.

3. Buses:

Bus services will run from and to the festival site and the following destinations:

- Byron Bay, Suffolk Park

- Ballina, Lennox Head

- Mullumbimby, Bangalow, Brunswick Heads

- Billinudgel, Ocean Shores, New Brighton, South Golden

- Murwillumbah, Burringbar, Mooball, Crabbes Creek

- Kingscliff, Cabarita, Pottsville

- Kirra, Tweed, Chinderah

Click here to see the timetable.

Fans were loving every minute of Bluesfest 2017 as it approached the end of the fourth day.

4. Kids zone:

Bluesfest provides nappy changing and breastfeeding areas next to the kid's tent, located near the Mojo field.

Each year there is a Bluesfest Kids Zone at the festival with fun activities for all ages between:

Thursday April 1: 4pm - 6pm

Friday April 2: 1pm - 6pm

Saturday April 3: 1pm - 5pm

Sunday April 4: 12pm - 6pm

Monday April 5: 2pm - 6pm

5. Blue and white zones:

According to festival director Peter Noble ticket holders will be divided into zones, blue and white, which will mandate where they can seat during the festival.

The Bluesfest website indicates that attendees must check in daily using a QR code available at the gates.

All patrons will be allocated into one of two zones upon entry to the festival.

If you want to be in the same zone as your family and friends, you need to arrive together to ensure you are given the same zoning wristbands.

Zoning applies to seating at stages and adjacent bars and toilets.

Areas that are not zoned are stalls, in-between stages and campgrounds - main camping purchaser details will be recorded.

Although camping areas are not zoned, when entering the main festival grounds campers will need to comply with the zoned areas they are assigned to within these areas (seating at stages and adjacent bars and toilets).

Patrons will be able to move freely within the allocated zone and in-between stages.

Fans were loving every minute of Bluesfest 2017.

6: Tickets and refunds:

According to the updated Terms and Conditions of the Bluesfest tickets 2021 (available from Bluesfest's website):

- All bookings and ticket purchases are only transferable via Moshtix.

- If the event is unable to proceed on the advertised date or location, Bluesfest reserves the right to reschedule the event and offer an exchange to the rescheduled event.

- There will be no refund on any unused portion of tickets if you or your invitees are asked or forced to leave or if you decide not to attend any part of the event.

- Bluesfest is an all-weather event. No refunds will be made if you choose not to attend due to inclement weather.

COVID-19

Under the Live Performance Australia Code of Practice, Bluesfest is not required to offer a refund, exchange, or credit if:

• A ticket holder is well and does not wish to attend an event due to fears of exposure to Coronavirus (COVID-19); or

• A ticket holder is unwell and does not attend an event (other than due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) illness or symptoms which can be proven by display of a positive or negative COVID-19 test result); or

• A ticket holder is from a group at a higher risk of Coronavirus (COVID-19); or

• A ticket holder is denied entry into the event for reasons which were disclosed to the ticket holder in the ticket terms and conditions at the time of sale.

For example, these reasons may include (but not be limited to) noncompliance with mandatory mask wearing or unwillingness to provide personal contact information when requested.

Also, the same idea applies if the ticket holder attends the performance and subsequently leaves part way through due to feeling unwell.

In the event of a mandated requirement to self-isolate and/or mandated border closures, ticket holders may request a refund, exchange, or credit if:

• Proof of mandatory isolation is provided or reasonable evidence proving restriction to travel due to government order is provided.

• Requests are made within 14 days from the date displayed on your entry ticket.

Bluesfest may reserve the right to refuse remedy if:

• There is no current government order restricting entry into NSW and/or without having to mandatory quarantine, at the time of the festival.

• It cannot be proven by government order that you were restricted to travel into NSW or at the time of the festival.

• Requests are not made within 14 days from the date displayed on your entry ticket.

If the reason for not attending the event is due to COVID-19 illness or symptoms and/or in the event of a mandated requirement to self-isolate and/or mandated border closures and can be supported with the evidence of COVID-19 positive or negative test result and/or sufficient evidence proving inability to travel due to government order at the time of the festival, ticket holders may submit a request for a refund.

Refund requests may only be submitted within 14 days from the date displayed on the entry ticket.

