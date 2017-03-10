29°
Opinion

6 things to miss (and not miss) about the Northern Rivers

Cathryn Mclauchlan
| 10th Mar 2017 11:50 AM
Today The Northern Star bids farewell to our journalist Cathryn McLauchlan, as she moves onto her next adventure.
Today The Northern Star bids farewell to our journalist Cathryn McLauchlan, as she moves onto her next adventure.

WHEN I first got the job here as a journalist almost two years ago my editor, David Kirkpatrick, warned me I would never want to leave the Northern Rivers.

He was right - I love it up here, and if I can ever afford a holiday home in the future it will definitely be up here.

But Adelaide is where I grew up, so today I say goodbye and begin the next chapter of my life down south with my family, friends, and that oh-so-familiar city.

Here are the top things I will miss and for a bit of fun - the things I won't miss - about Northern NSW.

TO MISS

The abundance of green

Never take for granted the beauty of this region and, in particular , the impressive trees and rainforest segments. In Adelaide, it seems the harsh climate killed all of the most beautiful trees and left behind the resistant, dead-looking and sparse varieties I feel could survive a nuclear blast (sorry Adelaide).

Warm winters

When I first arrived in the middle of winter it was 23 degrees, up from 15 in Adelaide. It felt like I just escaped into a tropical paradise, and that's still how I feel about the Northern Rivers.

The Lismore community

You are all so friendly, community-driven and - in the best possible way - quirky. I'm going to miss ordering a soy chai latte without getting frowned-upon, or without receiving something that takes like water with a small sprinkling of cinnamon.

Jerry, our resident water dragon(s)

I will miss watching those little velociraptor-like friends regularly sunbaking on our back lawn.

My favourite cafe

The Bank Cafe - what will I ever do without you?! Maple bacon burger with the delicious crunchy chips on the side: Delish!

My colleagues

I love and will miss every single person in The Northern Star newsroom. They are all so passionate about what they do, where they live, and the people in this region, and yet they still have time to look out for each other.

TO NOT MISS

The spider stick

So. Many. Freakin. Spiders. And webs. For the past year there has been a small branch on our verandah ready to destroy any imposing webs. Never again will I complain about redback spiders in Adelaide.

Reverse angle parking

I have seen on so many occasions cars backed up for blocks in the Lismore CBD because of drivers reversing into parks. I know, I know, the argument is "it's safer than nose-to-curb because you can see where you're going." In Adelaide I never encountered an occasion where I nearly reversed into a car or person while exiting an angle park. Just take it slow!

The humidity

I never realised just how much worse 35 degrees feels with high humidity compared with low humidity. My hair feels like it needs washing ALL the time.

Eeep! Snakes

Yes we get snakes in Adelaide, but did I ever seen one near my home? No. Have I seen them around my home in Goonellabah? Yes, several times, plus a few skins here and there.

Lawn mowing

The downside of a healthy-rainfall climate (excluding this summer of course)? Healthy lawns. I confess, I'm not actually the one who mows the lawn at my Goonellabah home, but it doesn't make it any less annoying when the grass is already long again just one week later.

No major shopping centre close by

I really love being able to buy everything in one place, and I never felt like I found the place to do that here. Every few months I headed north to Robina for a big shop - it may just be me but I find clothes shopping too hit-and-miss when I don't have a few reliable places in mind to begin.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers northern rivers community opinion

