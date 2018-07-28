6 things to do in Casino this weekend

There is something for everyone in Casino this weekend.

IF YOU are looking for some fun this weekend in the Richmond Valley, you have come to the right place.

Residents and visitors will be spoilt for choice with a big weekend of events planned across the Richmond Valley.

There is an array of activities which span all generations and all interests.

. If cattle are your game, head to the Casino All Breeds Bull and Female Sale. Now in its 20th year, the sale has stood the test of time. 8am-5pm (sale starts 11am) today , Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.

. Looking for something creative? Head over to the Quota Club's Arts, Crafts and Quilt Fair in the Casino Community and Cultural Centre. The fair gets underway 9am today . Entry by gold coin donation.

. The fabulous Storyboard Bus is bringing the Byron Writers Festival to Casino today. While in town, the writers will be sharing their penmanship with local students, readers and writers in a series of workshops, discussions and conversations. This year the writers are talking myths, furfies and intrigue on the page. Writers on the Road events are free and open to the public, so come along to the School of Arts Building, 90 Walker Street, from 4pm and share a scandalous tale or two with some of Australia's finest writers.

. The 2018 Richmond Valley Business and Industry Excellence Awards will get underway 6pm tonight at the Casino RSM Club. The Business and Industry Excellence Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise and celebrate the innovation, productivity and diversity in the business community. Themed as a Black and White Ball, this year's event will see entrants from across the Richmond Valley vying for honours in their category.

. Get your heart rate up by visiting the popular Northern Rivers Drag Racing at the Casino Aerodrome tomorrow . Gates open from 7.30am.

. Also on tomorrow, be sure to stop by the annual Casino Travel Shoppe Jazz and Shiraz at Windara, which promises a relaxing afternoon of great wine, music, entertainment and food. Held from 12pm at Windara, 253 Sextonville Road Casino. There will be great line up of acts performing on the day. Admission is $15 which includes an embossed 'Jazz & Shiraz @ Windara' wine glass as a souvenir - to be picked up upon entry on the day. Children 15 years and under free.