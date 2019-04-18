6 of the best camping spots on the Northern Rivers

TOP CAMPING SPOTS: Iron Pot Creek campground is set among shady rainforest trees with a pristine creek for swimming, inside the Toonumbar National Park.

THINKING of going camping but not sure where to go?

Here are the top picks for camping spots on the Northern Rivers:

Brunswick Heads

Brunswick Heads is always busy - and it's clear to see why.

The village, a short drive north of Byron Bay, is next to excellent surfing beaches, while the Brunswick River and ocean are great for fishing and boating.

A top spot for caravan campers, the seaside town boasts three different campgrounds, so you have plenty of choice where to stay.

Evans Head

Evans Head is the traditional holiday spot for hundreds of Northern Rivers families.

With the river to play in, sand bar to enjoy a spot of cricket on during low tide, the break wall for a nice stroll, skatepark to keep children occupied, beautiful beach to relax on, and the river-front kiosk to keep your energy levels up (plus all the other offerings in the centre of town) - what more could you ask for in a camping spot?

As well as private holiday homes, Evans Head offers accommodation at the motel, caravan park or Bowling Club cabins.

Woody Head

This campground has everything you could ask for - you can pitch your tent, park your caravan or book a cabin to enjoy a pleasure-packed beach escape for the weekend or longer.

Woody Head is a great place for a family holiday, with a protected sandy beach that's ideal for swimming and fishing, a boat ramp and the spectacular rock platform.

There are heaps of other things to do as well and children and adults alike will love exploring the rainforest and shallow reefs around the campground.

Rates and availability are displayed when making an online booking at the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service website, with an approximate nightly rate of $34 per night (includes two people). Park entry fees are not included in your camping fees.

Black Rocks

Set behind the dunes amongst tuckeroo and banksia trees, Black Rocks campground is perfectly positioned right by Ten Mile Beach and near Jerusalem Creek.

For many years, this campground has been a "secret" of many locals and visitors alike.

Nestled in the Bundjalung National Park, not far from Evans Head, it is a great place for a family camping holiday, with campsites for caravans, camper trailers and motorhomes.

Rates and availability are displayed when making an online booking at the NSW NPWS website, with pricing estimated to be $24 per night (includes two people). Park entry fees are not included in your camping fees.

For rainforest lovers looking to head somewhere away from the coast, there are also plenty of inland options available.

Iron Pot

Iron Pot Creek campground in Toonumbar National Park offers tent and camper trailer sites, with wonderful wood barbecues and well-maintained facilities.

Set among tall flooded gums and shady rainforest trees, there is pristine creek for swimming, as well as World Heritage-listed rainforest nearby and abundant wildlife.

By day red-necked pademelons, goannas, carpet pythons and a host of birdlife can be seen enjoying the stunning scenery, while nocturnal dwellers like frogs, possums and gliders will keep you company at night.

Pricing is estimated to be $6 per adult and $3.50 per child per night.

Rummery Park

Rummery Park campground is a small but well-equipped spot for camping near Byron Bay and Lismore and is ideal for families.

This well-maintained campground allows you to enjoy the many walking, biking and horse riding trails in Whian Whian State Conservation area and Nightcap National Park.

You can take a short walk along Boggy Creek track to the beautiful Minyon Falls lookout from your campsite, or just sit back and enjoy a peaceful, relaxing camping experience.

There are sites for tents, caravans and camper trailers as well as gas barbecues, toilets and picnic tables.

For bookings, book online or call the National Parks Contact Centre on 1300 072 757.