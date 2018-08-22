6 Northern Rivers restaurants loved by the New York Times

THE secret is out: The Northern Rivers is quickly becoming a hot spot for fine dining and aspirational restaurateurs.

The New York Times recently identified the Northern Rivers as a 'wonderland' for chefs.

While Byron Bay is well known for its star power and beach side restaurants, the New York Times August 16 article turned its attention to the plethora of dynamic and vibrant restaurants found in the surrounding hinterland.

New York Times Australia restaurant critic Besha Rodell, who was the LA Weekly food critic for five years, reviewed three restaurants in the article - Fleet, Shelter and Paper Daisy.

She also referenced other restaurants like Harvest in Newrybar and Town in Bangalow and their contribution to the evolving food culture in the region.

In her article, found in her Australia Fare column, Besha looks at Fleet in Brunswick Heads with an interview with owner Astrid McCormack and chef Josh Lewis.

Shelter in Lennox Head is also featured in the article with mention of its brilliant views and its walls made of windows.

Besha is very complimentary of what she found describing the 'pioneering spirit' of business owners to look outside of the main Byron Bay hub.

She states in her article that the area has created a thriving dining scene that's one of Australia's most interesting and fertile, rivalled only by Tasmania's.

While it may be news for readers across the globe, many locals are well aware of the high standard of dining to be found in and around Byron.

Those locals may well find more and more 'food tourists' coming to the region as a result of such high-profile media attention.

The last restaurant cited in the article is Paper Daisy of Cabarita Beach which has a flexible tasting menu.

It is not the first time the New York Times has written on the great food in the region.

Popular Federal café Doma was featured in a October 26 article with words once again by Besha and images by Walkley award winning photographer David Maurice Smith.

Besha describes the café as 'international in its scope, wonderfully casual, but blessed with quality and creativity worthy of fine dining.'

The brilliant coffee and picturesque views found in the Byron hinterland are well and truly on the map.

Such is the power of this green alcove situated on the Far North Coast of New South Wales.