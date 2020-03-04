6 mysteries of Ballina’s Shaws Bay

QUIRKS OF THE BAY: This 'ghost ship' in Ballina's Shaws Bay was reported on in 2018. it's just one of the quirky stories to do with Ballina's popular bay.

SCOTLAND might have its Loch Ness, and the mystery of the monster within its depths, but Ballina has Shaws Bay.

OK, the local waterway doesn't quite have the same reputation as Loch Ness, but it has some quirks of its own.

1. Shaws Bay shark

OVER the years, there have been reports to Ballina Shire Council about sharks in Shaws Bay.

The sight of a dorsal fin would be enough for any of the regular swimmers in the bay to clock a personal best in a bid to get to the safety of the shore.

A shark was reported in the bay in 2015 and police at the time considered closing the bay to swimmers.

But the shark ended up being a harmless shovel-nosed ray.

Shaws Bay was created when North Wall was built many years ago.

Water flows in and out of the bay with the tides through the small gaps in the rocks used to build the wall.

While we can never say never, it's highly unlikely a shark could ever get into bay.

2. Shaws Bay prawn

BALLINA'S iconic Big Prawn looks very fresh today.

But in 2009, the former owner of the giant crustacean wanted to demolish the prawn, and Ballina Shire Council approved the move.

But in 2014, Bunnings bought the site and retained the prawn, even adding a tail.

In between, however, there was an idea being floated through council to plonk the prawn in Shaws Bay as a tourist attraction.

Maybe some slides could have been added, too.

The kids would have loved it.

3. Shaws Bay diving tower

WHILE the idea to move the Big Prawn into Shaws Bay didn't come off, there was at one point a diving tower in the bay.

It was located in the south-eastern section of the bay.

And the kids did love that.

HOW ITS CHANGED: This is an historic photo of Shaws Bay before the Shaws Bay residential estate was built. For those with a keen eye, the diving tower can still be seen in the bottom right-hand corner of the bay. The large pine tree still stands near the Shaws Bay Hotel.

4. Swimming carnivals

EVERY year, students from around Ballina head to the pool for their school's swimming carnival.

But before the Ballina Memorial Pool was built, there were still swimming carnivals in Ballina.

They were held in Shaws Bay - and maybe some of the personal bests were recorded with fear of the Shaws Bay shark lurking within.

School swimming carnivals were once held in Shaws Bay. This year, swimmers took to the water for the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club’s Shaws Bay swim.

5. Shawsy ghost

THE popular Shaws Bay Hotel is a great place to enjoy a quiet beer while looking out over the picturesque bay.

In 2015, staff from the pub uploaded to Facebook CCTV footage of an eerie figure.

It was quickly dubbed the Shaws Bay Ghost, and one Facebook user said it could be the ghost of "little Sarah", the daughter of Captain Thomas Fenwick.

Capt Fenwick built the historic and notoriously spooky Fenwick House next door to the hotel.

Sarah Fenwick was seven months old when she died in the manor in 1887.

6. Shaws Bay ghost ship

GHOST ships are abandoned vessels left on the high seas, their course determined by the elements.

While some of them are fictional, like the Flying Dutchman, others are real, with the most famous being the Marie Celeste, which was found in 1872 with no crew on board.

In 2018, a sailing dinghy floated around Shaws Bay for about six months, like a ghost ship.

However, it did have an owner who had left it on the beach behind the Shaws Bay Hotel, and the tide had taken it into the bay.

After a story was published on the dinghy when it became trapped in mangroves near North Wall, the owner collected it, and the ended the story of the Shaws Bay ghost ship.