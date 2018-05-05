Menu
Popcorn, choc tops and $6 movie tickets - yes please!
$6 movie tickets in Lismore today and tomorrow

5th May 2018 12:00 AM

LOOKING for something to do with the kids?

As part of its Family Flicks, program BCC Cinemas Lismore is showing Going for Gold - and tickets are just $6.

Going for Gold is about Emma, 17, who joins a high school cheerleading team when she moves to Australia with her dad, a former Air Force Officer.

It stars Kelli Berglund, Emily Morris and Terry Rogers, and the movie is rated G.

Other movies coming up in the Family Flicks program at Lismore include:

  • Early Man (May 12-13)
  • A Wrinkle in Time (May 19-20)
  • Sherlock Gnomes (May 26-27)
  • Peter Rabbit (June 2-3).

For more information phone BCC Cinemas Lismore on 6622 4350.
 

