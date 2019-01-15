6 minutes: That's how quickly a dog can die in a hot car

NSW Police are reminding people not to leave their dogs in hot cars -- it can be fatal.

WITH heatwave conditions expected to hit the Northern Rivers this week, authorities are reminding people not to leave their dogs in the car.

Richmond Police District shared a warning on their Facebook page today, after their NSW Fire & Rescue colleagues in Sydney rescued a pooch that was locked inside a vehicle.

Byron Shire Council staff will also be keeping a close eye on the situation this summer.

The council's director of sustainable environment and economy, Shannon Burt, said enforcement officers would be checking parked cars around the shire.

"Many people take their dogs travelling with them and some leave them in the car when they go to shops but this could have terrible results," she said.

"People often think that leaving their pets in the car is okay because they won't be long.

"The RSPCA estimates that on a hot day it can take as little as six minutes for a dog to die in a hot car.

"Many people under estimate how quickly a car heats up, even if the windows are down and it is parked in the shade.

"Sadly every year our staff find dogs locked in cars with the windows up and the animals are extremely distressed."

If people see an animal locked in a car call the police and the RSPCA immediately.

It is not an offence to lock an animal in a car but to allow a dog to get distressed by the heat is an act of cruelty which can be investigated by the RSPCA.

Phone 1300 278 358.

For more information go to http://www.rspcansw.org.au