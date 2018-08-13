Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ben Hunt needs to do more to justify his price tag. Picture: Craig Golding
Ben Hunt needs to do more to justify his price tag. Picture: Craig Golding
Rugby League

$6 million for zero runs: Ben Hunt’s stats don't add up

by Staff writers
13th Aug 2018 10:29 AM

BEN Hunt is one of the NRL's highest paid players, but at the moment his numbers just don't stack up.

The price tag that came with his $6 million move from the Broncos to St George Illawarra this year had plenty of pundits raising their eyebrows.

And those doubters will be wringing their hands when they see this stunning - and perhaps embarrassing - stat from the Dragons' shocking round-22 loss to Parramatta.

The Red V were walked all over by the Eels, losing 40-4 to a side that could still claim the competition's wooden spoon this year.

And Hunt's numbers left a lot to be desired.

The Origin halfback did not run the ball once, according to Fox Sports Lab.

That's zero runs, for zero metres gained, in what was a day to forget for the man earning about $1.2 million a year to play footy.

Hunt also missed a game-high six tackles, had an error, and missed his only conversion attempt.

To his credit, he did assist in the team's only try.

Still, for a playmaker on that sort of coin, Hunt will be relied upon by the Dragons to pull them out of the form slump they  find themselves in.

Hunt's halves partner, Gareth Widdop, also registered zero runs for zero metres, and missed three tackles.

Widdop was on the field for only 27 minutes before injuring his shoulder - putting the remainder of his season in jeopardy.

With Widdop in the casualty ward, the weight of the Dragons' attack falls completely on Hunt's shoulders.

If he continues to throw up the kind of numbers he produced on Saturday, the club won't be sticking around too long in September.

LIVE Stream every game of every round of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership on FOX SPORTS. SIGN UP NOW.

Related Items

ben hunt brisbane broncos gareth widdop nrl st george illawarra dragons

Top Stories

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    News THE My Cause fundraiser was initially launched to fund the local search for Mr Roadley, but is now raising money for the family to assist with funeral costs.

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:53 AM
    Should Lismore cut the number of councillors?

    premium_icon Should Lismore cut the number of councillors?

    News Reducing the number of councillors could help the CBD

    • 13th Aug 2018 10:30 AM
    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    COLD SNAP: Northern Rivers town gets down to zero degrees

    News Spring-like weather makes way for frosty morning

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    News Hard going for crews with "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour"

    Local Partners