LIVING GOOD: 30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone is on sale for $1,540,000.
News

6 houses over 600k to take your breath away

Noor Gillani
by
6th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
FOLLOWING its vacancy rate report for the December quarter, Real Estate Institute Queensland revealed the region's property market had demonstrated 'stability and steadiness'.

People wanting to cash-in while the time is right will likely look twice at these lavish property gems.

8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone

This five bedroom, four bathroom house is a spacious structure with views of the Gladstone harbour.

The kitchen and butler's pantry are connected to a large balcony overlooking a modern lap-pool.

Price: $1,350,000.

 

8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.
8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.

 

8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.
8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.

 

8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.
8 Mallard Court, South Gladstone.

20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water

The elevated four bedroom, three bathroom house offers spectacular coastal views and a master suite spanning the entire third level.

Dual upper-lower living makes it a good option for extended families.

Price: $1,050,000.

 

20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.
20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.

 

20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.
20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.

 

20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.
20/L65 Shady Lane, Agnes Water.

13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water

This minimalist beach house is designed to capture light.

The four bedroom, two bathroom property is complemented by features including motorised lounge blinds and a programmable security system.

Price: $780,000.

 

13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.
13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.

 

13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.
13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.

 

13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.
13 Atlantis Blvd, Agnes Water.

18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone

Accessible by a 15 minute boat trip across Gladstone Harbour, this two bedroom, two bathroom house doubles as a private island getaway.

The interior boasts 4m ceilings and full-length tinted glass panels.

Price: $680,000.

 

18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.
18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.

 

18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.
18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.

 

18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.
18 Quoin Island St, West Gladstone.

30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone

This elevated three bedroom, two bathroom house has been extensively renovated and offers a pool, gazebo dining and gardens.

The master bedroom features a walk-in robe and resort-style ensuite.

Price: $1,540,000.

 

30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.
30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.

 

30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.
30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.

 

30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.
30 Pine Ave, West Gladstone.

10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone

This four bedroom, two bathroom house is a family friendly residence designed for entertaining.

The kitchen is finished with quality two pack doors and drawers with high gloss benches.

Price: $790,000.

 

10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.
10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.

 

10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.
10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.

 

10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.
10 Dolphin Terrace, South Gladstone.
