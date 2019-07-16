$6 gelato theft lands Ballina man in prison

A BALLINA man who was caught with a frozen gelato hidden beneath his shirt has been sentenced to two months in prison for drug possession and theft.

Joshua Peter Richard Veitch, 45, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Friday to face charges on goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possessing prohibited drug, shoplifting and failing to appear before a court.

Veitch was expected to have appeared in court on July 10 for a separate matter of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, but failed to show up.

A warrant was issued, and Veitch was arrested about 1pm on Thursday when police noticed him riding a bicycle they believed was stolen.

The police had watched Veitch enter Woolworths on River St, Ballina before leaving the store without going through the checkout.

Police approached Veitch because he had a history of stealing and conducted a search of his person and found a $6 tub of frozen gelato under his shirt.

He was also found in possession of 8 grams of cannabis and the bicycle he was riding was the item reported stolen.

"He admits he didn't attend court on July 10 because he didn't think (court) was on as court usually doesn't sit on a Wednesday," Veitch's solicitor Bill Roberts said.

"Then he showed up (on Thursday) and didn't see his name on the list."

Mr Roberts also said his client had has admitted he has "a problem with cannabis and he hasn't gotten on top of everything".

But Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Veitch to a two months fixed term, after he believed he was likely to offend again.

"He comes with a record that does not assist at all," Mr Linden said.