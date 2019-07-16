Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joshua Peter Richard Veitch has been sentenced in Ballina Local Court.
Joshua Peter Richard Veitch has been sentenced in Ballina Local Court. Facebook
Crime

$6 gelato theft lands Ballina man in prison

Aisling Brennan
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BALLINA man who was caught with a frozen gelato hidden beneath his shirt has been sentenced to two months in prison for drug possession and theft.

Joshua Peter Richard Veitch, 45, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Friday to face charges on goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possessing prohibited drug, shoplifting and failing to appear before a court.

Veitch was expected to have appeared in court on July 10 for a separate matter of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, but failed to show up.

A warrant was issued, and Veitch was arrested about 1pm on Thursday when police noticed him riding a bicycle they believed was stolen.

The police had watched Veitch enter Woolworths on River St, Ballina before leaving the store without going through the checkout.

Police approached Veitch because he had a history of stealing and conducted a search of his person and found a $6 tub of frozen gelato under his shirt.

He was also found in possession of 8 grams of cannabis and the bicycle he was riding was the item reported stolen.

"He admits he didn't attend court on July 10 because he didn't think (court) was on as court usually doesn't sit on a Wednesday," Veitch's solicitor Bill Roberts said.

"Then he showed up (on Thursday) and didn't see his name on the list."

Mr Roberts also said his client had has admitted he has "a problem with cannabis and he hasn't gotten on top of everything".

But Magistrate Jeff Linden sentenced Veitch to a two months fixed term, after he believed he was likely to offend again.

"He comes with a record that does not assist at all," Mr Linden said.

gelato northern rivers court northern rivers crime richmond police district woolworths
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

    premium_icon Dumb thing DJ did after being on the run for three years

    Crime NIMBIN police had been looking for the 34-year-old for three years, and they found him thanks to one silly slip.

    Peaceful protesters disrupt bypass work

    premium_icon Peaceful protesters disrupt bypass work

    Environment WATCH: Work on the long-awaited bypass was due to start today

    The deadly cost of toxic plants on Northern Rivers farms

    premium_icon The deadly cost of toxic plants on Northern Rivers farms

    Rural Cattle producers urged to monitor herds for plant toxicity

    PHOTOS: Action from the Timberjacks baseball carnival

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Action from the Timberjacks baseball carnival

    News Teams descended on Lismore's Albert Park over the weekend