6 brown snakes spotted in Casino CBD

A number of brown snakes have been spotted in the Casino CBD lately.

"DON'T go near it."

That's the official warning from police, in response to reports that a number of brown snakes have been seen in the Casino CBD recently.

Richmond Police District's crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said staff from Richmond Valley Council had advised that six brown snakes had been spotted.

"The largest was a 180cm brown on Centre Street," he said.

"This is a list of things you should do if you see a brown snake:

"1. Don't go near it.

"2. Don't go near it.

"3. Call the council ranger.

"4. Don't go near it."

Good point, well made, Snr Const Henderson.

Eastern brown snakes are most prolific in spring, according to the Australian Museum.

"This species is probably encountered more than any other type of snake," the museum explains on its website.

"Being an alert, nervous species they often react defensively if surprised or cornered, putting on a fierce display and striking with little hesitation.

"However, if approached over a distance, they will usually choose to flee or else remain stationary, hoping to avoid detection."

If you are bitten by a brown snake

This species causes more deaths from snake bite than any other species of snake in Australia.

For all snake bites, provide emergency care including CPR if needed

Call triple zero (000) for an ambulance

Apply a pressure immobilisation bandage and keep the person calm and as still as possible until medical help arrives

Avoid washing the bite area because any venom left on the skin can help identify the snake

Do not apply a tourniquet.

(Source: Health Direct and Australian Museum)