6 bedrooms, 2 wine cellars and your very own elevator

This impressive multi-level home at Shaws Bay will go up for auction.

A luxury East Ballina home with panoramic views over Shaws Bay, the Richmond River and the ocean is on the market for the first time in more than a decade.

This multi-level home in Compton Drive last sold in 2008 for $1.55 million, according to data from CoreLogic.

And now it could be yours, with an auction to be held in the near future.

Selling agent Barb Joblin said it had "everything you could want".

"The adaptable layout of this home provides the new owner with a range of possibilities," the online listing states.

"From a large family home, to a residence that provides potential for entertaining or as an impressive home business space, the inherent design allows flexibility to create the perfect scenario for their chosen lifestyle."

Ms Joblin said the kitchen was "spectacular", with quality, stainless-steel benchtops, Macaubas quartzite island, Italian hornwood butcher's block, copper splashbacks, premium appliances, and a walk-in pantry.

The kitchen has quality finishings and appliances.

"This waterfront home was designed to be nestled into the hill to best capture the surrounding water views from all levels," she said.

"With plenty of room for even the largest of families, including six generously proportioned bedrooms, all with built-in robes and an additional spacious home office."

There are four granite and travertine bathrooms, home theatre and library space.

The top floor is a parents' retreat with a double shower, spa, timber deck and, of course, impressive views.

The parents' retreat has a bathroom with a double shower and spa.

Other highlights of the home are two cellars, solar panels, airconditioning, double lockup garage, Tasmanian oak timber floors and your very own elevator.

For more information phone Barb Joblin on 0438 866 264 or visit the website.

The multi-level home has its own elevator.